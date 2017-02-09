Mergers and AcquisitionsA Federal Judge Has Blocked the $54 Billion Anthem-Cigna Merger
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: February 9
Whole FoodsWhole Foods Is Closing Nine Stores After a Year of Sluggish Sales
Whole Foods
ChinaTrump, in a Letter to China’s President Xi Jinping, Seeks a ‘Constructive Relationship’
China's President Xi Jinping Delivers Opening Speech At The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
Lego girl in supermarket weighing vegetables
Getty Images
Philippines

This Lego Fan Elevates ‘Building Your Own Burger’ to a Whole New Level

Feliz Solomon
8:51 AM UTC

A fast-food restaurateur in the Philippines may have a big hit on his hands after trying a time-tested method of creativity: Take two things you love—in this case hamburgers and Lego—and put them together.

Jergs Correa, who according to the foodie website Eater is a Lego enthusiast, recently christened Brick Burger in Pasig City, where customers can choose one of 10 burgers with buns shaped like building blocks.

The oddly shaped bread also comes in three odd colors — red, yellow and black — depending on which burger you want. The Darth Burger, for instance, features caramelized onions, mushrooms, bacon, garlic and barbecue sauce stuffed into a jet-black block.

For more on fast food, watch Fortune's video:

Brick Burger, which opened in August last year, already has more than 21,000 fans on Facebook, where they are greeted by the simple slogan: “Brick Burger. Where everything is Awesome!” The page says the restaurant is dedicated to “crafting the best looking and best tasting burger around yet!”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE