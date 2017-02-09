This Lego Fan Elevates ‘Building Your Own Burger’ to a Whole New Level

A fast-food restaurateur in the Philippines may have a big hit on his hands after trying a time-tested method of creativity: Take two things you love—in this case hamburgers and Lego—and put them together.

Jergs Correa, who according to the foodie website Eater is a Lego enthusiast, recently christened Brick Burger in Pasig City, where customers can choose one of 10 burgers with buns shaped like building blocks.

Darth Burger, Wildstyle – Lego Themed Burgers At Brick Burger. https://t.co/LFlDI3HGVr — pic.twitter.com/RP9GWuTAzY - Lego Genre (@LegoGenre) February 7, 2017

The oddly shaped bread also comes in three odd colors — red, yellow and black — depending on which burger you want. The Darth Burger, for instance, features caramelized onions, mushrooms, bacon, garlic and barbecue sauce stuffed into a jet-black block.

Brick Burger, which opened in August last year, already has more than 21,000 fans on Facebook , where they are greeted by the simple slogan: “Brick Burger. Where everything is Awesome!” The page says the restaurant is dedicated to “crafting the best looking and best tasting burger around yet!”