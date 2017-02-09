ActivisionActivision Announces $1 Billion Stock Repurchase as its Revenue Climbs
TechGoDaddy CEO: If You’re Against Outsourcing, You Should Support U.S. Visas For Skilled Foreigners
public healthCheck Out This Map of the Most Distinctive Injuries in Each State
surgeon looking at X-ray film in hospital
PointCloudWhy Intel Is Finally Shifting to Favor Servers Over PCs
Inside The 2017 Consumer Electronics Show
Brian Lee and Jessica Alba at the offices of The Honest Company in Santa Monica, Calif.
Brian Lee (left) and actress Jessica Alba (right) Photograph by J Emilio Flores —The New York Times/REDUX
honest company

Honest Company May Be Getting a New CEO

Madeline Farber
9:59 PM UTC

Honest Company, a beauty and baby product maker, may be undergoing some leadership changes.

The company, which was co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, is reportedly overhauling its management team, according to Recode. Honest's board of directors have been "talking to top executives from consumer-packaged goods companies to discuss roles on its management team and board," Recode reports.

Some of those interviewed have said they would be interested in joining as CEO — a decision the board would consider "for the right person," according to Recode.

“I’m CEO and I’ll continue to be CEO," Honest’s current CEO, Brian Lee, first told Recode on Wednesday. But when asked about the discussions with outside execs who may take his job, Lee said that "We’re always looking to do what’s best for the company."

The talks come after Honest was considering an IPO, but recently put those plans on hold. Unilever was also in talks to acquire the company, but chose Seventh Generation instead — a move that reportedly caught Lee off-guard, Recode reports.

“There was a deal to be had,” Lee told Recode, publicly confirming for the first time that there had been talks.

But according to Lee, the deal failed because “we couldn’t come to a correct structure and correct value and correct partnership," he told Recode.

Honest was reportedly valued at $1.7 billion in 2015—an amount that reportedly has been a "roadblock in potential deals," Recode reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE