If you've ever wanted to use President Donald Trump's words to communicate, there's an app for that.

An app called DJ Trump has surfaced online and on Android-based devices, allowing users to input text that's matched to Trump's statements over the years and translated to a video. The system matches the user's chosen words with its repository of 4,500 Trump words, finds clips of Trump saying them, and stitches those clips together in a video that can be shared with others.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

For instance, if users wanted to create a video clip of Trump saying, "I am Donald Trump and I am President—bigly," DJ Trump will find those words in previous statements and speeches the President has made and puts them together. Given some of Trump's comments in the past, it's possible that some videos will be NSFW, so beware when playing creations.

The app is surprisingly responsive. From any Internet-connected device, users can go to the DJ Trump site and start typing words in a text box. The system will check the words and only allow text that's available in its collection of 4,500 words. Once the message is complete, users can click the "Create" button and within seconds, the video will be produced with all of the requested words. Each message is limited to 50 words.

The folks behind DJ Trump also offer an Android-based app available to smartphones and tablets in the Google ( googl ) Play marketplace. The app's description says it comes with the same dictionary of Trump words and works in much the same way as the browser-based version. The app says users can share their creations via text messages or social media.

For more about Donald Trump, watch:

The app is available as a free download. A version for Apple's ( aapl ) iPhone isn't available in the company's App Store. However, those with iPhones and iPads can access the service from the built-in Safari browser.