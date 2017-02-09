10 Books You Should Read During Black History Month

Historian Carter G. Woodson had specific goals when he created “ Negro History Week ,” what later became Black History Month , in 1926. He wanted to instill pride in black Americans and make black history synonymous with American history .

“If you teach the Negro that he has accomplished as much good as any other race he will aspire to equality and justice without regard to race,” he wrote in the Mis-education of the Negro . “Such an effort would upset the program of the oppressor in Africa and America.”

Woodson viewed acknowledgement and remembrance of history as one of the keys to freedom. But g rowing up, I despised Black History Month . Learning about slavery and the Civil Rights Movement over the course of four weeks made me uncomfortable, especially because my white teachers and white classmates often stared at me with renewed interest, curiosity and pity.

Those lessons often felt limited and short-sighted. I knew black history much more intimately than my teachers and peers did . My father, a proud disciple of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali , injected me with black pride. We watched documentaries about Civil Rights Movement leaders, discussed my grandparents’ great migration from Alabama to the Midwest and delved into what it meant to be black and free in a society intent on suppressing my spirit. He showed me that there’s more to black history than enslavement, pain and suffering.

Now, as an adult, I see Black History Month as an opportunity to resurrect the ideas, words and achievements of those of who have been erased. One of the best ways to remember is to read those ideas and words. In honor of Black History Month, here are 10 fiction and nonfiction books to read in February .