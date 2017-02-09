Steve JobsTim Cook Just Reminded Everyone That Steve Jobs Was the Son of an Immigrant
Fortune Recommends

The Best Winter Jacket for Men and Women

Andrew Nusca
5:07 PM UTC

Business travel is tough. In the winter? Even worse.

You know the drill: on the plane, off the plane, too-warm airports, too-cold climates. A time zone-hopping international jaunt during the colder months of the calendar can challenge even the best tailored overcoats—and a puffy jacket just isn't practical for a road warrior.

You need something more versatile. That something is a motorcycle jacket.

Now I can already hear your protests: a motorcycle jacket? Far too casual for a business traveler! But let's get real—you aren't actually wearing a three-piece suit on that flight from New York to Singapore, are you?

The beauty of a motorcycle jacket is that it's rugged in the right ways yet structured enough to throw over a dress shirt. A waxed canvas number—such as a men's Belstaff Trialmaster or Barbour International Duke or a women's Roadmaster or Beadnell—will resist with equal mastery the icy rains of northern Europe and the blustery snow of mid-winter Manhattan. When it's Chicago-style cold, throw on a sweater and zip it up to the top; when it's Los Angeles-level balmy, leave it hanging open and dress lightly underneath.

The Duke has been with me on myriad business trips and hasn't flinched. If only I could say the same for the fellow underneath.

We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.

All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

