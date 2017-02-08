PoliticsSenate Confirms Jeff Sessions for Attorney General
Jeff Sessions
PoliticsTrump’s Supreme Court Nominee Calls the President’s Attacks ‘Demoralizing’
Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Meets With Senators On Capitol Hill
FinanceWall Street Could Still Love President Trump Even If Dodd-Frank Is Here to Stay
A blurred figure on Wall Street in New York
LeadershipThe Common Hiring Practice That Could Hurt Your Company
Three giant business people interviewing small female colleague (Digital Composite)
China's President Xi Jinping Delivers Opening Speech At The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
Xi Jinping, China's president, speaks during the opening plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17, 2017 Jason Alden—Bloomberg/Getty Images
China

Trump, in a Letter to China’s President Xi Jinping, Seeks a ‘Constructive Relationship’

Reuters
4:22 AM UTC

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday saying he looked forward to working with him "to develop a constructive relationship" that benefits both countries, the White House said in a statement.

The letter also thanked Xi for his congratulatory note on Trump's inauguration and wished the Chinese people a prosperous Year of the Rooster, the statement said.

China's Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

Trump and Xi have yet to speak directly since Trump took office on Jan. 20, although they did talk soon after Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said last week the two countries were remaining "in close touch."

For more on U.S.-China relations, watch Fortune's video:

That contact has been led by China's top diplomat, State Councillor Yang Jiechi, who outranks the foreign minister.

Yang told Michael Flynn, Trump's National Security Advisor, last week that China hopes it can work with the United States to manage and control disputes and sensitive problems.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE