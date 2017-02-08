WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: February 8
EducationThis U.S. City is Offering Free Community College to its Residents
Female student sitting on library floor at college campus
PoliticsMelania Trump Is Hoping to Profit From Her ‘Multi-Year Term’ in the Public Eye, Court Documents Show
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
MicrosoftPeople Are Nicer Online In the U.S. Than In Russia
VIETNAM-JAPAN-DIPLOMACY
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for a press conference in Hanoi on Jan. 16, 2017.  KHAM/AFP/Getty Images
Manufacturing

Japan May Woo Trump with 700,000 U.S. Jobs and a $7 Billion Factory

Reuters
8:10 AM UTC

Japanese display maker Sharp (shcay) may start building a $7 billion plant in the United States in the first half of 2017, taking the lead on a project initially outlined by its Taiwanese parent Foxconn, a person with knowledge of the plan said.

A decision by Foxconn to give Sharp the lead would come as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prepares to travel to the United States to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, who in his inauguration speech vowed to put "America first."

In a package Tokyo hopes will please Trump, Abe will unveil investments to create as many as 700,000 U.S. jobs, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier.

"The investment will be by a Japanese consortium that will also include manufacturing equipment makers," said the person, who was not authorized to speak with media and so declined to be identified.

A spokesman for Sharp said no decision on building a plant had been made. Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Terry Gou, the chief executive of Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, last month said he was considering investing around $7 billion to build a display-making plant in the United States, but did not elaborate on any time frame.

Gou said Foxconn, which operates plants in China that make most of Apple's (aapl) iPhones, had been considering the plan for years. He said the issue came up when business partner Masayoshi Son, head of Japan's SoftBank Group (sftby), talked to Gou before a December meeting Son had with Trump.

Foxconn last year took control of Sharp when it bought two-thirds of the Japanese liquid crystal display pioneer.

Trump has raised concerns in Japan by criticizing the scarcity of U.S. cars in its auto market. He has also accused the Tokyo government of using monetary policy to devalue its currency and has also lumped Japan with China and Mexico as big contributors to the U.S. trade deficit.

Abe will visit Trump at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend, where the two leaders will play golf, following a meeting on Friday in Washington.

That would follow a meeting Abe had last week with the head of Toyota Motor Corp, as the government compiled a plan to ward off U.S. criticism of Japanese trade policy before the summit. Abe also said Japan may increase energy imports from the United States.

For more on Japanese electronics, watch Fortune's video:

A spokesman for Sharp said no decision on the plant had been made. The person with knowledge of the plan was not authorized to speak to the media and so declined to be identified.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE