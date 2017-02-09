FinanceWall Street Could Still Love President Trump Even If Dodd-Frank Is Here to Stay
Netflix

Netflix Just Announced Premiere Dates for 12 Original Shows

Mahita Gajanan
12:03 AM UTC

Netflix announced premiere dates for its original shows in 2017, which includes new seasons of Orange Is The New Black and House of Cards.

The streaming service, which hit record numbers last quarter with its biggest quarterly subscriber gains ever, has upped the amount of original programming this year. More than a dozen shows will return or debut on Netflix in 2017, joining an expanding slate of original movies and standup specials coming to the popular streaming service.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Check out the list below for the new dates, plus a few previously announced premiere dates for shows like House of Cards and Marvel’s Iron Fist.

Project MC2 (February 14)

Chef’s Table (February 17)

Buddy Thunderstruck (March 10)

Marvel’s Iron Fist (March 17)

Love (March 10)

Julie’s Greenroom (March 17)

Grace and Frankie (March 24)

Bill Nye Saves The World (April 21)

Girlboss (April 21)

Casting JonBenet (April 28)

Dear White People (April 28)

Anne (May 12)

House of Cards (May 30)

Orange Is The New Black (June 9)

Netflix said The OA was renewed for a second season. A release date has not yet been announced.

