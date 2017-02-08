Mylan’s EpiPen Competitor Is Also Under Fire for Drug Price Hikes

You can die a hero, or live long enough to become a drug-pricing villain.

Or at least that seems to be the message from the latest biopharma price hike scuffle between the much-maligned Mylan ( myl ) Pharmaceuticals and its bigger EpiPen competitor, Kaléo. As Kaléo tries to claw its way into the EpiPen sales Mylan lost after its massive price hike ( and Congressional investigation ), there are new reservations about the company's own pricing practices.

More than 30 U.S. Senators signed a letter Wednesday to call Kaléo out for hiking the list price of an opioid overdose medication-injecting device called Evzio, going from $690 for a two-pack in 2014 to $4,500 for the same quantity today. Even the company's Auvi-Q device , a high-tech epinephrine injector, has a list price ranging in the thousands, which means that much of its cost is shifted to insurance companies even while customers pay a far lower price.

The Senators who signed the letter—many of whom represent states where the ongoing heroin and opioid epidemic has taken a particularly devastating toll—expressed outrage that a company would hike the price of a life-saving therapy that's in particularly high demand right now.

Kaléo continues to argue that its patient assistance efforts, including steep patient discounts and minimal out-of-pocket costs, justify outsize list prices for its products.