Michael Twitty on Food and Social Justice

If you have an extra six minutes and four seconds today, put on your headphones and enjoy this recently posted TED talk by Michael Twitty, the black, gay, Jewish and utterly charming culinary historian who has made it his life’s work to restore the legacy of African and African American food in this country.
In “Gastronomy and the social justice reality of food,” Twitty takes on racism in the food system explicitly, citing a 500-year history that has resulted in food deserts, chronic diseases and the tragic loss of cultural awareness. “When you exploit a people for their culinary heritage, take the best from them and leave the rest, that’s culinary appropriation,” he says.
“Growing up African American, you grow up with a sense that you’re not ethnic, you’re just racial,” Twitty tells raceAhead. “And racial doesn’t come with any sense of heritage.” The price is personal. “Like a lot of African American children, I grew up not liking who I was,” his talk begins. “I didn’t like soul food and I didn’t like being black. For most of my life, I’ve lived on the intersection of the illusion of race and the reality of food.”
In service of his fascinating quest, Twitty has traveled to historical sites -- including plantations -- recreating southern antebellum kitchens, wearing 19th century clothes, and serving historically accurate meals that would have been prepared by enslaved cooks, using ingredients and techniques that came from a land they often never knew. That work is being baked into a book, The Cooking Gene, which will be released later this year. (He even shared a recipe with us, here.)
Twitty believes that through culinary justice, we can celebrate the complex history we all share, but only if we make sure everyone has a seat at the table. “[It’s] the idea that oppressed people have the right to not only be recognized for their culinary contributions, but they have the right to their inherent value.”
On Point
Thanks to Trump, big companies are under increasing pressure to respond to political issues
WNYC’s Brian Lehrer talks about the wave of big company activism – from the nearly 100 companies who filed an amicus brief in response to President Trump’s travel ban, to the dropping of Ivanka Trump’s labels by Nordstrom – and the consumers who are encouraging them to do more. Organizers Rashad Robinson, executive director of the civil rights group Color Of Change, and Sharon Coulter, co-founder of the #GrabYourWallet campaign, share how moments are becoming movements on a regular basis. They both have long lists of corporations to target to keep up the pressure. “It’s the next step these companies are going to have to take,” that matters, says Robinson. “We have to be as creative as possible, and hold enablers as accountable as possible.”
Starbucks is offering free legal advice to employees worried about immigration issues
The company created a new advisory program with EY (Ernst and Young), to better help employees get their bearings as they try to sort out what Trump’s travel ban might mean for them and their families.” Our partners (employees) and their families have questions about travel and immigration status, so we wanted to provide them with a newly developed Immigration Advisory Program to meet their needs," a company spokesperson told Fortune.
Watch Senators silence Elizabeth Warren as she reads a letter from Coretta Scott King
Warren was prevented from giving further testimony during the Senate debate over the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General. It was a rare rebuke by the GOP members of the Senate and particularly jarring, as Warren was reading a letter written by the late civil rights icon Coretta Scott King which spoke directly to her belief that Sessions was unfit to serve as a federal judge. The full letter is here.
Army greenlights construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline
The decision, announced to Congress yesterday, involves offering the pipeline owner a 30-year easement on the disputed patch of land that sits adjacent to the Standing Rock Sioux tribal lands. The chairman of the tribe, Dave Archambault II vowed to fight the decision in court. “As native peoples, we have been knocked down again,” he said.
Job alert: Twitter needs a new head of diversity, also human resources chief
Jeffrey Siminoff, Twitter’s vice president of diversity and inclusion is leaving the company at the end of the month, reports TechCrunch. Siminoff joined the company from Apple, where he was the director of worldwide inclusion and diversity, in December 2015. The company’s chief diversity officer, Renee Atwood, has already left, citing personal reasons. Twitter has seen some progress in their diversity goals in their latest report which was released before the departures were announced; the company was quick to reassure that the events are unrelated.
NFLers Devin McCourty and Martellus Bennett refuse to go to the White House, other black players on hot seat
The two men, who kicked off the regular season of the New England Patriots by raising their fists after the national anthem, have made their reasons very clear. “I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” McCourty, a team captain, told Time. “With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.” But editor and columnist Damon Young believes their stance now makes the go, no-go decision a big deal for other black players. Skip it, and it’s a statement. “[I]f a Black member of the team decides to go and not make a statement, their non-statement will be a statement, too.”
The Woke Leader
There’s a new photo of Harriet Tubman and it’s amazing
It was discovered in an album that once belonged to an abolitionist friend of Tubman’s named Emily Howland, and it shows a young, beautiful and vibrant Tubman, an earlier version of the stoic matron we’ve come to know from pictures. "She looks so young,” said historian and Tubman biographer Kate Clifford Larson, who discovered the picture. “This is the vibrant young Tubman just coming off her work during the Civil War. Historians don't make news nearly enough, and this is a real find.
Remembering the black designers we never knew
Kennedy-philes and people of a certain age remember the photos of Jacqueline Bouvier as a beautiful bride, her taffetta dress a floating confection of romance and promise. Few people remember that the dress’s designer was Ann Lowe, born in 1898 in Alabama and who learned to sew from her grandmother, a former slave. Claude Hector, has been tweeting gems from the forgotten annals of black fashion history, and Quartz has rounded out his work with some top-notch reporting. Guess who produced the Playboy Bunny costume?
There was a moment when things got nasty with politics on television
If you want to understand what started the nasty, counterpunching debate dynamic that is now commonplace on the evening news, you’ll need to go back to 1968, when cash-strapped ABC, then stuck in third place, hired conservative William F. Buckley, Jr. and liberal Gore Vidal to participate in ten debates on nightly television. Best of Enemies, an astonishing documentary about the debates, shows the moment when television vitriol in service of deeply rooted ideological views, became good business. You may not be surprised to learn that they were fighting about the exact same issues. A must watch.
Quote
I had reasoned this out in my mind; there was one of two things I had a right to, liberty, or death; if I could not have one, I would have the other; for no man should take me alive; I should fight for my liberty as long as my strength lasted, and when the time came for me to go, the Lord would let them take me.
—Harriet Tubman