Michael Twitty on Food and Social Justice

On Point

Thanks to Trump, big companies are under increasing pressure to respond to political issues

WNYC’s Brian Lehrer talks about the wave of big company activism – from the nearly 100 companies who filed an amicus brief in response to President Trump’s travel ban, to the dropping of Ivanka Trump’s labels by Nordstrom – and the consumers who are encouraging them to do more. Organizers Rashad Robinson, executive director of the civil rights group Color Of Change, and Sharon Coulter, co-founder of the #GrabYourWallet campaign, share how moments are becoming movements on a regular basis. They both have long lists of corporations to target to keep up the pressure. “It’s the next step these companies are going to have to take,” that matters, says Robinson. “We have to be as creative as possible, and hold enablers as accountable as possible.”

Brian Lehrer Show

Starbucks is offering free legal advice to employees worried about immigration issues

The company created a new advisory program with EY (Ernst and Young), to better help employees get their bearings as they try to sort out what Trump’s travel ban might mean for them and their families.” Our partners (employees) and their families have questions about travel and immigration status, so we wanted to provide them with a newly developed Immigration Advisory Program to meet their needs," a company spokesperson told Fortune .

Fortune

Watch Senators silence Elizabeth Warren as she reads a letter from Coretta Scott King

Warren was prevented from giving further testimony during the Senate debate over the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General. It was a rare rebuke by the GOP members of the Senate and particularly jarring, as Warren was reading a letter written by the late civil rights icon Coretta Scott King which spoke directly to her belief that Sessions was unfit to serve as a federal judge. The full letter is here.

Fortune

Army greenlights construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

The decision, announced to Congress yesterday, involves offering the pipeline owner a 30-year easement on the disputed patch of land that sits adjacent to the Standing Rock Sioux tribal lands. The chairman of the tribe, Dave Archambault II vowed to fight the decision in court. “As native peoples, we have been knocked down again,” he said.

New York Times

Job alert: Twitter needs a new head of diversity, also human resources chief

Jeffrey Siminoff, Twitter’s vice president of diversity and inclusion is leaving the company at the end of the month, reports TechCrunch. Siminoff joined the company from Apple, where he was the director of worldwide inclusion and diversity, in December 2015. The company’s chief diversity officer, Renee Atwood, has already left, citing personal reasons. Twitter has seen some progress in their diversity goals in their latest report which was released before the departures were announced; the company was quick to reassure that the events are unrelated.

TechCrunch

NFLers Devin McCourty and Martellus Bennett refuse to go to the White House, other black players on hot seat

The two men, who kicked off the regular season of the New England Patriots by raising their fists after the national anthem, have made their reasons very clear. “I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” McCourty, a team captain, told Time. “With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.” But editor and columnist Damon Young believes their stance now makes the go, no-go decision a big deal for other black players. Skip it, and it’s a statement. “[I]f a Black member of the team decides to go and not make a statement, their non-statement will be a statement, too.”

Very Smart Brothas