Jobs

The 10 Most Promising Health Care Jobs of 2017

Sy Mukherjee
8:43 PM UTC

LinkedIn is out with a list of the 10 most promising health care jobs of 2017 — and, no, you don't have to be a doctor to apply to plenty of them.

The professional social media firm analyzed career options that have high median rates of pay, don't necessarily require decades of experience (or a medical degree), have plenty of openings, are experiencing year-over-year growth, and offer opportuniy. (In part, this involved delving through the list of America's highest-paying jobs.)

When it comes to health care, the 10 listed jobs had median salaries ranging from $61,600 (such as financial analyst, a position that also pulled off a perfect 10 score when it comes to career advancement) to $220,000 (hospitalist).

Here's the full list:

healthcare-jobs LinkedIn 

The career opportunity with the most available openings is pharmacist — a job which carries a $120,000 median salary but doesn't present too many opportunities to advance, according to LinkedIn.

Six out of the 10 options mentioned by LinkedIn carry a career advancement score of 8 out of 10 or higher. And health care-related job growth has been stunning over the past decade thanks to a combination of laws like the Affordable Care Act and the secondary markets that emerge from them. In fact, the sector created more than 400,000 jobs year-over-year in 2016 — more than a fifth of the 2.2 million jobs created last year.

