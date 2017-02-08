Market IntelligenceGrubHub Couldn’t Satisfy Wall Street’s Appetite After Gorging on Marketing
Joe Biden

Joe Biden Has a New Job at Donald Trump’s Alma Mater

Lucinda Shen
3:32 PM UTC

The University of Pennsylvania named former Vice President Joe Biden has been named the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor, giving him a job at President Donald Trump's alma mater.

Biden will also lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, the university revealed Tuesday. The center will focus on diplomacy, foreign policy, and national security.

“Joe Biden is one of the greatest statesmen of our times,” said the university's president, Amy Gutmann, in a statement.

Separately, Biden will also serve as Delaware's Biden Domestic Policy Institute at his alma mater, the University of Delaware. According to a Tuesday statement from the university, the center will focus on developing public policy solutions regarding economic reform, environmental sustainability, and more.

“Every day of my career in public service has been motivated by the desire to ensure that every American is treated with dignity and gets a fair shot,” Biden said in a statement. “I am happy to continue that work at my alma mater."

