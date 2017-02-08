Joe Biden Has a New Job at Donald Trump’s Alma Mater

The University of Pennsylvania named former Vice President Joe Biden has been named the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor, giving him a job at President Donald Trump's alma mater.

Biden will also lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement , the university revealed Tuesday. The center will focus on diplomacy, foreign policy, and national security .

“Joe Biden is one of the greatest statesmen of our times,” said the university's president, Amy Gutmann, in a statement.

Separately, Biden will also serve as Delaware's Biden Domestic Policy Institute at his alma mater, the University of Delaware. According to a Tuesday statement from the university , the center will focus on developing public policy solutions regarding economic reform, environmental sustainability, and more .

“Every day of my career in public service has been motivated by the desire to ensure that every American is treated with dignity and gets a fair shot,” Biden said in a statement. “I am happy to continue that work at my alma mater."