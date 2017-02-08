Google, Amazon, and Microsoft Donated to Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Before voicing their opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies , a handful of tech giants offered their greenbacks to the commander-in-chief's inauguration.

Amazon ( amzn ) , Google ( googl ) , and Microsoft all donated both cash and services to the now president's January inauguration, according to a late Tuesday Politico report citing federal ethics documents and sources familiar with the matter. Microsoft ( msft ) alone gave $250,000 in cash, and the same amount in services.

While Facebook ( fb ) made no cash donation, the company did provide Instagram photos booths and a mini Oval Office for those celebrating Trump's inauguration, Politico confirmed.

Roughly a week later, the same tech giants spoke out against Trump's ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Corporate America has regularly donated to inaugural committees in past years, regardless of political party. For President Barack Obama's second inauguration, Microsoft donated roughly $2 million in cash and services, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.