The Impact of Trump Tweets on Company Shares Is Mostly Short Lived

President Donald Trump's tweets on various companies have drawn much attention, but with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq at or near record levels, the impact on the shares of those companies has been mostly short lived.

Here's a list of companies targeted in Trump's tweets:

Nordstrom ( jwn )

The most recent tweet from Trump on Wednesday was a departure from his prior criticisms in that it related to his daughter Ivanka's business dealings. Trump said his daughter had been treated "unfairly" by the company, which Bloomberg reported last week was winding down its relationship with Ivanka's brand. Volume spiked and shares dropped 0.7 percent over a span of one minute before rebounding a short time later to trade up 0.8 percent at $43.11.

Boeing ( ba )

The Dow component was targeted by Trump in a Dec. 6 tweet that criticized costs for the Air Force One plane manufactured by the company. Shares closed that session little changed and have since jumped more than 9 percent through Tuesday's close.

United Technologies ( utx )

Trump tweeted on Nov. 24 about working on a deal with the Dow component to keep jobs at its Carrier unit in Indiana. Shares gained 0.6 percent in the session following the Thanksgiving holiday and have advanced 2.9 percent through Tuesday.

Lockheed Martin ( lmt )

Trump on Dec. 12 tweeted about the U.S. defense company's F-35 fighter jet program , calling it "out of control." Lockheed Martin shares fell 2.5 percent on the day of the tweet, but have recovered somewhat since and were down 1.2 percent since as of Monday's close. Lockheed Martin has outperformed the NYSE Arca Defense index, which has fallen 3.7 percent over the same time frame.

General Motors ( gm )

Trump on Jan. 3 threatened a "big border tax" on GM for making its Chevy Cruze model in Mexico . GM's shares fell briefly in premarket trade following the tweets but have since gained only 0.7 percent as disappointment in the automaker's quarterly earnings on Tuesday dragged shares down nearly 5 percent.

Ford Motor ( f )

Shares are up about 4 percent since Trump tweeted on Nov. 17 the company would keep jobs in Kentucky .

Fiat Chrysler ( fcau )

Trump applauded the company on Twitter on Jan. 9 for plans to invest in Michigan and Ohio plants. U.S.-listed shares of the stock are down than 1 percent since, including a drop of nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after French investigators referred the company for possible prosecution over emissions.

Other companies targeted in tweets by Trump include Toyota Motor ( tm ) and Rexnord ( rxn ) .