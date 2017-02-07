Global ForumOscar Nominees Prepare to Get Political at Academy Awards Luncheon
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOVERNORS AWARDS
EmailU.S. House Passes Bill Requiring Warrants to Search Old Emails
Washington Awaits Start Of 112th Congress
PointCloudAutodesk’s CEO and 2 Board Members Are Resigning
Autodesk Office
Barack ObamaBarack Obama and Billionaire Richard Branson Just Had a Kitesurfing Competition
LAOS-US-DIPLOMACY-ASEAN
NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LI - Falcons v Patriots
The Super Bowl LI football is featured at the West entrance at the Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on February 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Icon Sportswire Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Super Bowl 2017

Here’s How Super Bowl Ratings Scored in Canada

Reuters
3:14 PM UTC

The Canadian broadcaster of Sunday's U.S. National Football League's Super Bowl game said its ratings fell 39% from last year after a broadcast regulator ruled it could no longer substitute its commercials into U.S. feeds available in the country.

Bell Media, part of BCE, said the game attracted an average audience of 4.47 million viewers across three of its main channels, compared with 7.32 million last year, when the game was only shown on its CTV channel.

Related: Super Bowl Draws Lowest TV Ratings in Two Years Despite Thrilling Finish

The loss of viewership likely occurred as Canadians tuned in to the Fox Television (fox) feed instead, with its U.S. commercials that many consider funnier and more sophisticated.

Fox does not sell advertising in Canada, so its viewership is not measured by Numeris, the main broadcast measurement company in Canada. Fox Sports did not immediately respond to a query about its Canadian audience.

Related: Finally! Canada Will See ‘Real’ Super Bowl Ads

"It's the outcome we predicted despite our efforts to mitigate the audience loss," Bell media spokesman Scott Henderson said in a statement. "The CRTC's decision is clearly having a direct and negative impact on Canadian viewers, advertisers, and the broader broadcasting and creative community."

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily tech newsletter.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) singled out the Super Bowl in a January 2015 ruling that stopped Bell from inserting domestic ads into the U.S. feed, a practice known as simultaneous substitution.

Bell said it is halfway through a binding contract in which it pays tens of millions of dollars for Super Bowl rights, fees it is less able to recoup with the lost advertising revenue due to the decision.

How Winning the Super Bowl Also Means Paying Higher Taxes:

BCE and the NFL have appealed in federal court to overturn the ruling.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE