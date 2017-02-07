Robots Take Over the Science Museum in London

Welcome to the future. A new exhibition opens tomorrow at the Science Museum in London. The museum revealed a 500-year history of Robots that features a collection of "over 100 robots, from a 16th-century mechanical monk to robots from science fiction and modern-day research labs."
"This exhibition explores the uniquely human obsession of recreating ourselves, not through paint or marble, but in metal," says Ian Blatchford, Director of the Science Museum Group. "Seeing robots through the eyes of those who built or gazed in awe at them reveals much about humanity’s hopes, fears, and dreams."
Visitors can even interact with some of the working robots on display. The Museum will also host events throughout the exhibition, like a robot comedy quiz show and a live robot surgery. The exhibition is said to last till September.
See some of the most interesting robots featured in the exhibition below.
