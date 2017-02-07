CEO ActivismDonald Trump’s Immigration Ban Ushers In a New Era of CEO Activism
Apple Holds Press Event To Introduce New iPhone
RecallsA Supplier Connected to Blue Bell Ice Cream’s Listeria Scare Has Shut Down
Chocolate chip cookie dough
AppleApple Finally Releasing Long-Delayed BeatsX Earphones
Whole FoodsWhole Foods Now Has a ‘Produce Butcher’ to Chop Your Fruit and Veggies
Exhibition at Science Museum
Rob's Open Source Android (ROSA) is seen at Robots, a major new exhibition at Science Museum in London, England on February 7, 2017.  Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Global Forum

Robots Take Over the Science Museum in London

Kacy Burdette
4:31 PM UTC

Welcome to the future. A new exhibition opens tomorrow at the Science Museum in London. The museum revealed a 500-year history of Robots that features a collection of "over 100 robots, from a 16th-century mechanical monk to robots from science fiction and modern-day research labs."

"This exhibition explores the uniquely human obsession of recreating ourselves, not through paint or marble, but in metal," says Ian Blatchford, Director of the Science Museum Group. "Seeing robots through the eyes of those who built or gazed in awe at them reveals much about humanity’s hopes, fears, and dreams."

Visitors can even interact with some of the working robots on display. The Museum will also host events throughout the exhibition, like a robot comedy quiz show and a live robot surgery. The exhibition is said to last till September.

See some of the most interesting robots featured in the exhibition below.

Exhibition at Science Museum
'Area V5' social robots are seen at Robots, a major new exhibition at Science Museum in London, England on February 7, 2017 during the press preview.  Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 
Preview Of The Science Museum&#039;s Robots Exhibition
The "Silver Swan," a clockwork automaton built in the U.K. in around 1773 is displayed.  Carl Court — Getty Images 
Exhibition at Science Museum
"Inkha," a reactive robotic head, is seen.  Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 
BRITAIN-SCIENCE-EXHBITION-ROBOT
A robot produced by Japan's Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratories called "Kodomoroid'"Japan 2014 is on view.  Ben Stansall — AFP/Getty Images 
Preview Of The Science Museum&#039;s Robots Exhibition
Rob's Open Source Android (ROSA), a French-made robot, is displayed.  Carl Court — Getty Images 
APTOPIX Britain Robots
Animatronic baby London 2016, a mechanical human baby with an electronic umbilical cord, is displayed.  Alastair Grant — AP 
Exhibition at Science Museum
A man takes a selfie with "RoboThespian."  Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 
Preview Of The Science Museum&#039;s Robots Exhibition
Visitors view a Telenoid communication android from Japan.  Carl Court — Getty Images 
Exhibition at Science Museum
Replica of "Maria" robot is seen.  Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 
Preview Of The Science Museum&#039;s Robots Exhibition
The original T-800 Endoskeleton robot used in filming Terminator Salvation is displayed.  Carl Court Getty Images 
Preview Of The Science Museum&#039;s Robots Exhibition
A young girl plays with "Pepper," a French-made social robot, during the press preview. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Carl Court — Getty Images 
Exhibition at Science Museum
Collection of toy robots are seen.  Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 
Exhibition at Science Museum
"Nexi" robot is seen at Robots. Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 

For more Fortune photography, follow us on Instagram at @fortunemag.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE