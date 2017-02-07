Rob's Open Source Android (ROSA) is seen at Robots, a major new exhibition at Science Museum in London, England on February 7, 2017.

Robots Take Over the Science Museum in London

Welcome to the future. A new exhibition opens tomorrow at the Science Museum in London. The museum revealed a 500-year history of Robots that features a collection of "over 100 robots, from a 16th-century mechanical monk to robots from science fiction and modern-day research labs."

"This exhibition explores the uniquely human obsession of recreating ourselves, not through paint or marble, but in metal," says Ian Blatchford, Director of the Science Museum Group. "Seeing robots through the eyes of those who built or gazed in awe at them reveals much about humanity’s hopes, fears, and dreams."

Visitors can even interact with some of the working robots on display. The Museum will also host events throughout the exhibition, like a robot comedy quiz show and a live robot surgery. The exhibition is said to last till September.

See some of the most interesting robots featured in the exhibition below.



'Area V5' social robots are seen at Robots, a major new exhibition at Science Museum in London, England on February 7, 2017 during the press preview. Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



The "Silver Swan," a clockwork automaton built in the U.K. in around 1773 is displayed. Carl Court — Getty Images



"Inkha," a reactive robotic head, is seen. Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



A robot produced by Japan's Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratories called "Kodomoroid'"Japan 2014 is on view. Ben Stansall — AFP/Getty Images



Rob's Open Source Android (ROSA), a French-made robot, is displayed. Carl Court — Getty Images



Animatronic baby London 2016, a mechanical human baby with an electronic umbilical cord, is displayed. Alastair Grant — AP



A man takes a selfie with "RoboThespian." Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



Visitors view a Telenoid communication android from Japan. Carl Court — Getty Images



Replica of "Maria" robot is seen. Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



The original T-800 Endoskeleton robot used in filming Terminator Salvation is displayed. Carl Court Getty Images



A young girl plays with "Pepper," a French-made social robot, during the press preview. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Carl Court — Getty Images



Collection of toy robots are seen. Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"Nexi" robot is seen at Robots. Tolga Akmen — Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

