If You See Something, Say Something

Neo-Nazis celebrate a proposed change to hate crime management

After the Trump administration indicated that it plans to remove white nationalists and other extremist hate groups from the government’s "Countering Violent Extremism," database program to focus only on Islamic groups, experts were alarmed. Turns out, their fears were justified. “[I]t just couldn’t ever get any better than this,” wrote Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer in a blog post. “We helped get Trump get elected, and the fact of the matter is, without Alt-Right meme magick, it simply wouldn’t have happened,” he said. “Donald Trump is setting us free.”

Elon Musk’s Tesla and Space-X join 97 other companies in legal brief against President Trump’s travel ban

The collective companies, including Fortune giants Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Facebook, and Google, have all signed on to the amicus brief stating that the ban "inflicts significant harm on American business," including their employees and customers. Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and Space-X, has been on the defensive lately for his association with two advisory councils to the president. His argument is simple: Not being in the room is the bigger risk. “At my request, the agenda for yesterday's White House meeting went from not mentioning the travel ban to having it be first and foremost,” he tweeted.

Katie Couric and Nat Geo team up for a groundbreaking documentary on gender identity

After famously asking transgender activist and entertainer Carmen Carrera about the state of her “private parts” on-air in 2014, Couric knew she’d become part of the problem. Her solution was to co-produce a lengthy documentary called “ Gender Revolution ,” now airing on National Geographic. “I brought a respectful curiosity,” Couric told raceAhead . Couric does a remarkable job handing the mic to transgender people and their families, while she leads us through both the science and lived experiences of gender identity. The film has been lauded by the Human Rights Campaign and others, but I watched a screening with many of the people in the film. Their candor and enthusiastic endorsement sold me. A must watch.

Video: California deputy threatened to invent charges to put a man in jail

The man in question, Duncan Hicks, had come into the San Bernardino County Sheriff's office to file a child custody-related incident report, but was mocked for having “baby drama” and turned away. When he came back to ask for the deputy’s badge number, he recorded the subsequent encounter, in which he was threatened with imprisonment. “I’ll create something, you understand? You’ll go to jail. You understand that?” After reviewing the video, the San Bernardino Sheriff said his employee’s responses were “not consistent” with good customer service. Yes he did.

A new program designed to help young California Dreamers thrive in college is working

The University of California at Merced is a shiny outlier in the state’s mostly agricultural, mostly poor Central Valley. The campus is 12 years old. While 70% of the student body are the first in their families to attend college, some 5% are undocumented immigrants—the kids of farm laborers, contractors, and house maids. It’s here that a new program, the Fiat Lux Scholars, is helping first-generation, low-income students navigate the unique environment of college by offering a pedagogical bridge to academic life. But a big part of the solution has been one of fellowship: Helping them help each other.

Literary agents collectively call for submissions from Muslim writers

Trump’s Muslim ban unites once again. This time, it’s a group of literary agents who have made a special, collective plea for submissions from Muslim writers in all categories of children’s and adult’s fiction and non-fiction books. "The events following Trump’s executive order on January 27, 2017, deeply shocked and saddened all of us," the agents wrote in a statement. "The messages of fear and discrimination against Muslims within this country and to those outside its borders are not ones that reflect our own beliefs and understanding." Please share.

