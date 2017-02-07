gift guide10 Tech Gifts Your Valentine Will Love
Valentine's DayHere’s How Much People Are Expected to Spend on Valentine’s Day
Candy
Market IntelligenceApple’s Stock Is Within $1 of its All-Time High
Traveling10 Trips of a Lifetime
Blue domed churches at sunset, Oia, Santorini
public health

Shoulda. Woulda. Coulda.

Clifton Leaf
5:28 PM UTC

This essay appears in today's edition of the Fortune Brainstorm Health Daily. Get it delivered straight to your inbox.

In the movie “Rat Race,” there’s a scene where a mother (Whoopi Goldberg) and daughter (Lanei Chapman) are desperately trying to find the interstate and they stop to ask directions from a lady selling squirrels on the side of the road, ingeniously played by Kathy Bates. When the lost travelers refuse to buy a pet, the squirrel lady offers them a shortcut to the interstate…off a rocky cliff…and into a junk heap of other cars.

As mother and daughter speed to their fall, they see six hand-painted signs in a row: You. Should. Have. Bought. A. Squirrel.

Well….

I. Should. Have. Gotten. A. Flu. Shot.

Yup. Am out sick today. So I will leave this one here—except to say: Dear nation, we are near peak flu season. “Widespread influenza activity” has now been reported in 40 states, the CDC says. And while infections tend to crest anywhere between December and March, we could easily see “activity”—that’s one of those CDC words—as late as May.

So even if you haven’t yet bought a squirrel—er, been vaccinated—it’s not too late. It takes about two weeks after inoculation to get enough antibody protection to stave off an infection.

And take it from a guy who’s shivering as he types this: It’s worth it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE