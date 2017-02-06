Super Bowl 2017Here’s How Many People Watched the Super Bowl
Tom Brady
Market IntelligenceHow Vizio Was Nailed by the FTC for Secretly Tracking TV Viewers
GoogleHere’s How Daily Commuters Can Save More Time Using Google Maps
New York city traffic jam: Cars stuck in heavy traffic jam
Marketing15 Ways Geolocation Is Totally Changing Marketing
FRANCE-TECHNOLOGY-BUSINESS-COMPANY-GOOGLE
Zenefits Chief Executive Officer Parker Conrad And Chief Operating Officer David Sacks Interview
Parker Conrad and David Sacks, both former CEOs of Zenefits. Photograph by Paul Morris—Bloomberg via Getty Images
PointCloud

Zenefits Names Tech Industry Vet as New CEO

Barb Darrow
6:54 PM UTC

Business software maker Zenefits has named Jay Fulcher, a two-time chief executive in tech, as its new CEO and chairman. The appointment was effective as of February 3, but wasn't announced until February 6 on the company's web site.

Fulcher has experience in the executive suite. He was previously chief executive of video streaming company Ooyala and of Agile Software, a business software company acquired by Oracle in 2007. Zenefits software aims to help smaller companies get employees set up with payroll, insurance, and other benefits.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

In an email sent to employees of the San Francisco-based company and shared with Fortune, Fulcher wrote:

The best days for Zenefits are ahead of us. Our mission is powerful and inspirational. Enabling small and medium sized businesses - the economic engine of the entire US economy – to grow and succeed is a noble purpose. It should propel us every day and drive us to do our best work. What we do matters.

Employees probably could use the pep talk: The company has seen its share of turmoil in its four-year history. Last December, then-chief executive David Sacks launched a search for his replacement.

In February 2016, Sacks, who had been chief operating officer, got the top job after company co-founder and then chief executive Parker Conrad was forced to resign amid allegations that he wrote a program allowing Zenefits software to bypass state insurance licensing requirements.

For more on Zenefits, watch:

In the spring of 2015, Zenefits was flying high, having raised $500 million from Andreessen Horowitz, TPG, and Fidelity Investments, putting its valuation at the time at an estimated $4.5 billion. A year later, it had lost half its value after news of Conrad's actions surfaced.

Sacks will remain on the Zenefits board.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE