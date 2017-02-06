fortune unfilteredWayne Newton on His Pioneering Entertainment Career
US-VOTE-DEBATE
LeadershipAmerica’s Leadership Divide Is the Nation’s Biggest Enemy
Trump Deficit
PoliticsApple, Google, and Microsoft File a Legal Brief Opposing Trump’s Immigration Ban
Comcast Workers In Philadelphia Demonstrate Against Trump's Immigration Policies
PoliticsThe White House Says It Expects Trump’s Travel Ban to Be Restored
Trump signs Executive Orders
Facebook

What Facebook Is Doing to Kill Off Fake News Before Another Election

Reuters
9:07 AM UTC

Social media company Facebook (fb) launched on Monday an initiative to tackle fake news stories in France, with the media in the spotlight as the country's presidential election approaches.

Facebook said on Monday that it would work with several leading French news organizations, including Agence France Presse, BFM TV, L'Express and Le Monde among others to ensure that false news items were not published on its platform.

Facebook has faced criticism that it did not do enough to prevent false information being republished on its platform during last year's U.S presidential campaign, and in response has set up measures to try to tackle the problem.

There have been similar concerns that people could disseminate false information on Facebook in the build-up to the French election, which takes place in April and May.

In the United States, Facebook said users would find it easier to flag fake articles on their News Feed as a hoax, and added that it will work with organizations such as fact-checking website Snopes, ABC News and the Associated Press to check the authenticity of stories.

Last month, Facebook also set up an anti fake-news initiative in Germany, where government officials had expressed concerns that fake news and "hate speech" on the Internet could influence a parliamentary election in September in which chancellor Angela Merkel will seek a fourth term in office.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE