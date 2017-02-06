Wayne Newton on His Pioneering Entertainment Career

The latest episode of our Fortune Unfiltered podcast features Wayne Newton, also known as Mr. Vegas. The Las Vegas legend knew he wanted to be a performer since he was four years old. That also happens to be when he played his first paid gig. Today, Newton has recorded more than 165 albums and continues to perform in Las Vegas. He is a true pioneer in the entertainment industry, having been the first performer to sign a headline residency deal. Listen to this week’s episode to learn how he went from a kid playing steel guitar to the megastar he is today.

Click here to catch up on all episodes.