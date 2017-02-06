Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Timothy A. Clary—AFP/Getty Images

How the Super Bowl Eerily Reminded People of the Presidential Election

The New England Patriots' stunning comeback in Sunday night's Super Bowl has reminded a lot of people of that other time when things did not go quite as planned: the election of President Donald Trump .

History seemed to have repeated itself last night on the playing field, with Atlanta initially holding the strongest chances of winning—but then the game flipped, much like election night when the tables turned against Hillary Clinton as Trump started outperforming in key states like Virginia and Florida.

Twitter users were quick to point that out with win probabilities for the election and the game:

Atlanta has a 99.3% chance of winning, per ESPN. That's where we had Trump's chances in Pennsylvania at 1:10AM on Election Night - Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 6, 2017

Reminds me of the last late night in the newsroom... pic.twitter.com/PzNNCP9NhP - Lindsay Ellis (@lindsayaellis) February 6, 2017

Others made light of Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote:

At least the Falcons won the popular vote - Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 6, 2017

Thanks to the win, Patriots' Tom Brady has become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles. "It was a hell of a football game," Brady said, but others found it more akin to reliving a bad experience.

wow i'm getting election night PTSD flashbacks just from glancing at the timeline - sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) February 6, 2017

when the super bowl starts to look like the 2016 election pic.twitter.com/a3Xh1T87qX - gillian (@ahsokareys) February 6, 2017

Patriots: 20

Falcons: 28



This feels like Election Day all over again. 😩 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/VRBSCQfVkk - NUFF 💬 (@nuffsaidNY) February 6, 2017

Others joked that maybe the game was rigged by, you guessed it, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Only one way to describe that win. #TheRussians #ItWasPutin #SuperBowl A photo posted by Dave Martin (@drdavemartin) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

Trump congratulated the team and Brady on the win after the game.