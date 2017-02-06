How the Super Bowl Eerily Reminded People of the Presidential Election

The New England Patriots' stunning comeback in Sunday night's Super Bowl has reminded a lot of people of that other time when things did not go quite as planned: the election of President Donald Trump.
History seemed to have repeated itself last night on the playing field, with Atlanta initially holding the strongest chances of winning—but then the game flipped, much like election night when the tables turned against Hillary Clinton as Trump started outperforming in key states like Virginia and Florida.
Twitter users were quick to point that out with win probabilities for the election and the game:
Others made light of Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote:
Thanks to the win, Patriots' Tom Brady has become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles. "It was a hell of a football game," Brady said, but others found it more akin to reliving a bad experience.
Others joked that maybe the game was rigged by, you guessed it, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump congratulated the team and Brady on the win after the game.