People Are Pressuring Macy’s to Drop Ivanka Trump

People want Macy's to drop Ivanka Trump's fashion brand.

After Nordstrom announced last week that it was officially ditching the brand, and Neiman Marcus removed the line from its website, the heat is on for Macy's do to the same, notes Business Insider . Many shoppers have started to boycott companies that do business with the Trump family as they're angered by President Donald Trump's controversial White House policies.

"Nordstrom dumped Trump, please follow suit," a comment on Macy's Facebook page reads. "I would never put plastic Ivanka Trump boots on my little daughter."

"Please stop selling the Ivanka Trump line. It tarnishes your image and credibility," another person wrote.

Aside from customer complaints, there seems to be internal pressure for the retailer to drop Ivanka Trump's line as well. Business Insider reports that some corporate employees have expressed discontent having to sell and market Ivanka Trump's brand following the election of her father.

"Hopefully they stop," an internal Macy's source first told Business Insider. "They can't lose any more money than they already are." Macy's sales have been on the rocks in recent years. In January, the retailer announced it was closing 63 stores and cutting 10,000 jobs . And last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Hudson's Bay expressed interest in buying the struggling department store.

On top of this, notes Business Insider, nearly every Ivanka Trump item on Macy's website is on sale at a striking discount. For example, a $150 pair of shoes is now just $37.

Macy's has yet to respond to the criticism.

As for Ivanka Trump's brand, in a statement on Friday, a spokesperson told Business Insider that "the Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016. "We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains."

Separately, high-end retailer Neiman Marcus removed all its Ivanka Trump products from its website Friday, though failing to give an explanation as to why.

Fortune has reached out to Macy's and the Ivanka Trump brand for comment and will update the story if we hear back.