Fortune 500Board Diversity at Fortune 500 Companies Has Reached an All-Time High
Profile Of Entrepreneur Alexander Thomson-Payan Chief Executive Officer Of Thomson Group International Ltd
RussiaRussia Wants Fox News to Apologize for Bill O’Reilly’s Putin comments
Barney Frank Visits FOX News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor"
Donald TrumpHey Donald Trump: Making Mexico Go Broke Would Actually Be Mucho Dumb
Reactions Around Mexico City As Donald Trump Is Sworn Into Office
BankruptcyEastern Mountain Sports’ Parent Is Latest Retailer to File for Bankruptcy
Eastern Mountain Sports Sold To Employees
Tesla Motors Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jen-Hsun Huang Speak At GPU Technology Conference
Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors.  Photo by Bloomberg — Getty Images
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Thinks It’s a Good Thing He’s Advising President Trump

Madeline Farber
1:45 PM UTC

Elon Musk thinks "activists" should be happy he's advising the President.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Tesla (tsla) and SpaceX CEO wrote that, "Activists should be pushing for more moderates to advise President, not fewer. How could having only extremists advise him possibly be good?"

Musk considers himself a moderate, notes Recode—and, along with IBM's Ginni Rometty, is one of only two tech executives to still be on Donald Trump's Business Advisory Council. Travis Kalanick, Uber's CEO, stepped down last week after a storm of criticism.

Musk's tweet comes only days after he wrote that his involvement on Trump's council led to a discussion about climate change, and the controversial immigration ban that prohibits immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days, and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely.

"At my request, the agenda for yesterday's White House meeting went from not mentioning the travel ban to having it be first and foremost," he tweeted Saturday. "In addition, I again raised climate," he wrote in a separate tweet the same day. "I believe this is doing good, so will remain on council & keep at it. Doing otherwise would be wrong."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE