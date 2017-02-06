Elon Musk Thinks It’s a Good Thing He’s Advising President Trump

Elon Musk thinks "activists" should be happy he's advising the President.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Tesla ( tsla ) and SpaceX CEO wrote that, "Activists should be pushing for more moderates to advise President, not fewer. How could having only extremists advise him possibly be good?"

Musk considers himself a moderate, notes Recode —and, along with IBM's Ginni Rometty, is one of only two tech executives to still be on Donald Trump's Business Advisory Council. Travis Kalanick, Uber's CEO, stepped down last week after a storm of criticism.

Musk's tweet comes only days after he wrote that his involvement on Trump's council led to a discussion about climate change, and the controversial immigration ban that prohibits immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days, and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely.

"At my request, the agenda for yesterday's White House meeting went from not mentioning the travel ban to having it be first and foremost," he tweeted Saturday. "In addition, I again raised climate," he wrote in a separate tweet the same day. "I believe this is doing good, so will remain on council & keep at it. Doing otherwise would be wrong."