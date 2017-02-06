Donald TrumpHey Donald Trump: Making Mexico Go Broke Would Actually Be Mucho Dumb
Reactions Around Mexico City As Donald Trump Is Sworn Into Office
LeadershipWhy No One’s Talking to You at the Office
Entrepreneur working on laptop in creative office space
ChinaBillionaire’s Disappearance in Hong Kong May Be Part of China’s Anti-Corruption Campaign
CHINA-HONGKONG-POLITICS-BUSINESS
fortune unfilteredWayne Newton on His Pioneering Entertainment Career
US-VOTE-DEBATE
Eastern Mountain Sports Sold To Employees
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Photograph by Spencer Platt—Getty Images
Bankruptcy

Eastern Mountain Sports’ Parent Is Latest Retailer to File for Bankruptcy

Reuters
11:13 AM UTC

Eastern Outfitters, the parent of discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday, the latest U.S. retailer to do so amid increased competitive pressure facing the sector.

British sportswear retailer Sports Direct International has engaged in extensive talks with Eastern Outfitters to become a stalking-horse bidder in a bankruptcy auction, the Chapter 11 filing showed.

Sports Direct could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Eastern Outfitters listed assets and liabilities in the range of $100 million to $500 million, according to court documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Eastern Outfitters is owned by private equity firm Versa Capital Management, which acquired Bob's and Eastern Mountain Sports through the bankruptcy last year of Vestis Retail Group, the previous owner of the store chains.

Versa said at the time that Eastern Outfitters had more than $400 million in annual revenue.

The two retailers and Sports Chalet were indirectly owned by Versa when it filed for Chapter 11 in April. Versa bought the chains back during the course of the bankruptcy.

Another Versa investment, Wet Seal, plans to close all 171 stores and lay off 3,000, the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

Retailers that filed for bankruptcy last year include Aeropostale, Pacific Sunwear of California, Sports Authority and American Apparel.

In addition, department store chains such as Sears Holdings (shld) and Macy's (m) are planning on closing scores of locations this year.

Meanwhile, internet retailer Amazon (amzn) said this month it planned to add 100,000 jobs, expanding its workforce by more than 50 percent, to speed up deliveries.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE