Companies

Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX Join 97 Other Companies in Brief Against President Trump’s Travel Ban

Mahita Gajanan
Feb 06, 2017

Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX have joined the 97 companies that signed a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily blocking travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The brief has been signed by several tech giants, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft, and says Trump's ban "inflicts significant harm on American business." According to the companies, the travel ban harms their employees and customers and limits their growth.

Tesla and SpaceX had not signed the brief at the time of filing on Sunday. Reuters reported Monday afternoon that the companies had joined.

Musk has come under fire in recent days for his affiliation with Trump – the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is currently part of two advisory councils under the President. He defended his connection to Trump through several tweets, saying he used a council meeting to discuss the immigration ban and climate change.

"I understand the perspective of those who object to my attending this meeting, but I believe at this time that engaging on critical issues will on balance serve the greater good," he wrote in a note posted on Twitter.

