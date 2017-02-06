Apple’s Comeback, Amazon’s Profit, and Kalanick’s Stand

Good morning. If, like me, you’re still on a high from the adrenaline rush of Sunday night’s thrilling Super Bowl finish, perhaps you’ll appreciate a look back at some of last week’s most extraordinary stories. For journalists—tech, business, political, and otherwise—we live in a time of abundance. There’s so much to cover and only so much time to cover it.

* If you want to read more about Apple’s skeptics-defying quarterly results from last week, I highly encourage you dig into this excellent report from Jean-Louis Gassée, one of the most perceptive Apple ( aapl ) observers in the land. Gassée and I share an unwillingness to count Apple out. We discuss this from time to time, especially when the news looks bleakest for Apple, where Gassée once was an executive. Gassée writes more powerfully about Apple’s willingness and ability to play the long game, which is truly unique among publicly traded companies. By the by, he also took note, as Fortune ’s Aaron Pressman did, of the juxtaposition of CEO Tim Cook’s boilerplate recitation of a willingness to do large acquisitions with Cook’s hint that Apple will produce original entertainment content on a grander scale.

* Amazon ( amzn ) reported earnings last week, a non-trivial statement for Amazon , which over the years more often loses money than makes it. The profit was Amazon’s seventh in a row. Talk about a company playing the long game: Amazon also has begun work on a $1.5 billion air cargo hub in Kentucky. (I loved the company several-second-long Echo ads during the Super Bowl.)

* Travis Kalanick, CEO of Uber, pulled out of the president’s business advisory council, which met on Friday . This is the second time in recent months that Kalanick, known for his stubbornness, has capitulated on something big, the previous being Uber’s abandonment of its China business. Uber is said to have lost 200,000 customers protesting Kalanick’s council membership and its reaction to a temporary taxi boycott of New York’s JFK airport at the height of the travel ban crisis. My take: Kalanick quit the council because Uber employees, not customers, were so upset. This one’s far from over.