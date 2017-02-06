CEO Daily: Monday, 6th February

Really? New England won? I checked out after the third quarter, in order to get some sleep before writing this newsletter, and missed the most remarkable comeback in Super Bowl history. All for you, dear reader.

The business controversy over President Trump’s travel band has not ended. Apple , Google and Microsoft joined forces to file a legal brief Sunday opposing the ban, arguing it “inflicts significant harm on American business,” and noting that “immigrants and their children founded more than 200 of the companies on the Fortune 500 list. ”

Meanwhile, even members of the President’s own party objected to his attack on the “so-called judge” who made the “ridiculous” ruling against the ban. “We don’t have so-called judges. We don’t have so-called senators. We don’t have so-called presidents,” said Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska . “We have people from three different branches of government who take an oath to uphold and defend the constitution.”

“It’s best not to single out judges,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “We all get disappointed from time to time. I think it's best to avoid criticizing them individually.” The judge in question, U.S. District Court Judge James Robart, was appointed by George W. Bush.

Meanwhile, a Budweiser ad during last night’s game, which celebrated the immigrant roots of the company’s founder, stirred up the ire of Trump’s social media followers who saw it as an attack on the ban. Budweiser says the ad was “in the works” before the ban happened.

The only person to stay out of the political fray , for the most part, was Lady Gaga. It's a landmark moment when she's one of the more diplomatic presences around.

More news below.

Alan Murray

