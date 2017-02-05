VolkswagenAudi Recalls 576,000 Vehicles Over Fire Hazard and Airbag Issues
LYON, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 05: President of French far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen acknowledges the public at the end of a major rally to launch her presidential programme on February 5, 2017 in Lyon, France. Marine Le Pen is candidate for the Presidential elections in France this year. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) Chesnot Getty Images
French politics

France’s Le Pen Launches Election Bid With Vow to Fight Globalization

Reuters
6:28 PM UTC

France's far-right party leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday told thousands of flag-waving supporters chanting "This is our country!" that she alone would protect them against Islamic fundamentalism and globalization if elected president in May.

Buoyed by Trump's victory and Britons' vote to leave the European Union, Le Pen's anti-immigration, anti-EU National Front (FN) hopes for similar populist momentum in France.

With hitherto favourite Francois Fillon, a conservative, embroiled in scandal over his wife's job and rising centrist star, Emmanuel Macron, yet untested, Le Pen's FN says it can thwart polls that see her losing in a second round run-off.

"What is at stake in this election ... is whether France can still be a free nation," Le Pen told supporters at her campaign launch rally. "The divide is not between the left and right anymore but between patriots and globalists!"

France's Far-Left Melenchon Uses Hologram to Spread Election Message

In 144 "commitments" published on Saturday, Le Pen says she would drastically curb migration, expel all illegal migrants and reserve certain rights now available to all residents, including free education, to French citizens only.

An FN government would also take France out of the euro zone, hold a referendum on EU membership, slap taxes on imports and on the job contracts of foreigners.

"Past leaders chose deregulated globalization. They said it would be a happy one, it turned out to be atrocious," Le Pen said. "Financial globalization and Islamist globalization are helping each other out ... Those two ideologies want to bring France to its knees."

Southern European Leaders Gather in Lisbon as Populism Gains

While Le Pen has sought to make the FN more palatable to mainstream voters since she took over from her father Jean-Marie Le Pen in 2011, her speech on Sunday made clear that its anti-migration, anti-EU policy remained at the core of her agenda.

Le Pen received some of the loudest applause during her speech, with standing ovations to the sound of "France! France!" and "On est chez nous!" ("This is our country") when she pledged to expel all foreigners condemned for a crime or misdemeanor, and when she said migrants without identity papers could never be legally allowed to stay in France or get free healthcare.

The crowd chanted in response: "We're going to win! We're going to win!"

