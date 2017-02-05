muslim travel banElon Musk Pushed Muslim Travel Ban to Top of Trump Meeting Agenda
Mahita Gajanan,TIME
4:57 PM UTC

Alec Baldwin returned to play President Donald Trump for Saturday Night Live's cold open, where he threatened to go to war with a handful of American allies.

Accompanied by chief strategist Steve Bannon — in Grim Reaper costume — a "tired and cranky" Trump decided to "freak out" some other leaders. The first call, with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, shocked Trump who did not realize the U.S. had made a deal to accept refugees from Australia.

"No refugees," he said. "America first, Australia sucks. Your reef is failing. Prepare to go to war."

Trump's subsequent attempt to get Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to agree to pay for a border wall was unsuccessful, as was a call to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, played by Kate McKinnon, who just wanted to get off the phone.

A call to Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe backfired, frightening Trump.

"I will rip out your spine and drink from your skull," Mugabe, played by Kenan Thompson said. "You cannot even walk down stairs, you little white b---h."

Trump, who frequently tweets complaints about his SNL portrayals, had not yet commented as of Sunday morning.

