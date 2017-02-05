CEO Daily: The Best in Business Reading

Good morning.

The rise of "fake news"—or perhaps just its seemingly wide influence—has been one of the most dispiriting phenomena of the past few months. It's true that shoddy, one-sided, and outright false information has always existed and savvy readers learn to use their critical faculties. But as a person who has had the professional experience of attempting to establish facts in highly disputed situations, I know how much work it can take to pin down even a few. It simply isn't practical to do that if, say, you're a regular person just trying to catch up on the news and live a normal life.

I'm bringing this up because two of the most fascinating articles I read this week concern a related problem, but one that gets a lot less attention: Shoddy, and sometimes even fraudulent, science. Admittedly, this isn't strictly speaking a "business" issue, but it certainly affects business (and everything else) and the central figure in the first article below is a billionaire hedge fund manager. So read on for two pieces that could depress you (because they cast doubt on a lot of science) or inspire you (because some smart, committed people are trying to fix the problem).