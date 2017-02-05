VolkswagenAudi Recalls 576,000 Vehicles Over Fire Hazard and Airbag Issues
AFGHANISTAN-WEATHER-AVALANCHE
Afghan survivors of an avalanche search their destroyed houses in the Abdullah Khil village of the Dara district of Panjshir province, north of Kabul on March 1, 2015. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani February 28 pledged to set up a relief fund for the victims of avalanches that claimed over 280 lives, and called for international help with the relief effort. AFP PHOTO / SHAH Marai (Photo credit should read SHAH MARAI/AFP/Getty Images) SHAH MARAI AFP/Getty Images
natural disasaters

Dozens Killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan Avalanches After Heavy Snowfall

Mahita Gajanan,TIME
6:52 PM UTC

Avalanches in Afghanistan and Pakistan left dozens of people dead over the last three days.

Afghanistan officials said the death toll following three days of heavy snow rose to 54 on Sunday. In Pakistan, 13 people were killed in an avalanche that buried five homes.

Nizamud Shah, commander of Chitral Scouts force in Pakistan, told the Associated Press that rescuers retrieved 13 bodies and are searching for survivors.

Italy Avalanche Death Toll Rises to Five, Four More Survivors Rescued

Mohammad Omar Mohammadi, spokesman for the ministry of natural disasters in Afghanistan, told the AFP 54 were killed in the snow and 52 were injured. He said 168 homes were destroyed and that 340 perished.

Officials said the death toll is expected to rise as rescuers have not yet reached some of the worst-hit areas in Afghanistan.

This article originally appeared on TIME.com

