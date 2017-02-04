LeadershipWhy It’s Time to Give Millennials a Chance to Lead
Man on unicycle drawing line
Most Powerful WomenSnap’s One Female Board Member Makes Less Than Her Male Colleagues
ST-cole
Faraday FutureFaraday Future Shrinks Planned Factory, Trims Car Lineup
Supreme CourtTrump’s Supreme Court Pick Wary of ‘Politicians With Robes’
Neil Gorsuch
UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier Announces Plans For $13.8 Billion Stock Sale
Jean Pierre Mustier won't be putting his hand out to Rome after Tuesday's mammoth capital raising announcement, Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
unicredit

UniCredit Agrees Job Cuts With Unions Ahead of Cash Call Start

Reuters
7:25 PM UTC

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.

A total of 14,000 job cuts by 2019 are key to a business plan unveiled in December by UniCredit's new chief executive, Jean Pierre Mustier, to bolster the bank's balance sheet. The plan also includes the proposed sale of 17.7 billion euros in bad debts.

UniCredit has said it will book one-off restructuring costs of 1.7 billion euros in the fourth quarter to cut a total of 5,600 jobs.

"With the agreement defined today, the negotiations with the trade unions in the affected countries (Italy, Germany, Austria) have been completed," the bank said in a statement. "(The plan's) targets are confirmed."

Donald Trump Dodd-Frank Act Fact-Check

The cuts in Italy will be carried out on a voluntary basis and UniCredit has committed to hiring 1,300 people over the next three years.

"It's a good accord which paves the way for the capital increase," said Massimo Masi, secretary general at the UILCA bank workers' union.

To offset fourth-quarter losses stemming mainly from 8.1 billion euros in loan writedowns, UniCredit will sell new shares starting from Monday in Italy's biggest ever corporate cash call.

Vespa's Maker Piaggio Created a Robot, Gita, to Carry Your Things

In a document published on Friday, UniCredit said it was not aware that anyone planned to take on more than 5% of the share offer.

It added that none of its shareholders with a stake of at least 3% had yet committed to exercise their rights to buy new shares and avoid dilution.

UniCredit's top shareholder is U.S. investment firm Capital Research and Management Company with 6.7%, followed by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Aabar and asset manager BlackRock with a stake of about 5% each.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE