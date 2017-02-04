Elon Musk on President Trump’s Immigration Ban: ‘There Will be Progress’

Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., right, and Steve Bannon, chief strategist for President Donald Trump, attend a Strategic and Policy Forum meeting with Trump, not pictured, in the State Dining Room of the White House on Feb. 3, 2017.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday that he expects to see "progress" on President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order in the future.

"There has already been and there will be progress on this matter," Musk tweeted Friday night, following up on a statement in which he said he and others participating in the President's Strategic and Policy Forum would express objections to the ban and suggestion changes to his immigration policy.

When asked by another Twitter user, Musk said he was referring to policy changes that are separate from court rulings. A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the immigration ban , allowing visa holders from the seven affected countries to enter the U.S.

"Green cards & dual citizens already ok. Work & spousal visas not yet, but hopefully soon. This is separate from judicial action," Musk said in a tweet .

Musk and other top business leaders met with Trump at the White House on Friday. Leading up to the meeting, Musk defended his role on Trump's advisory forum after critics argued that his participation signaled an endorsement of Trump's policies.

"Advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration," Musk said in his statement Thursday. "I understand the perspective of those who object to my attending this meeting, but I believe at this time that engaging on critical issues will on balance serve the greater good."