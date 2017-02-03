The World’s Most Powerful Women: February 3

U.S. President Donald Trump is sitting down with eight CEOs tomorrow to discuss topics like regulation and trade . Three women are on the list: Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo , Ginni Rometty of IBM , and Mary Barra of GM . Each of these women has been previously named to Trump's business council .

Interestingly enough, not one of them is expected to speak about "women in the workforce," an item that appears on the agenda. Instead, a list circulated by the White House says Doug McMillon of Wal-Mart Stores Inc., and Mark Weinberger of EY will advise the president on that point.

The selection of two men to talk about women in the workforce is either the Trump administration's nod to the need for more male allies in the fight for gender equality or an instance of tone deafness. Let's hope it's the former and be glad the topic is being included in the first place.

