The World’s Most Powerful Women: February 3

U.S. President Donald Trump is sitting down with eight CEOs tomorrow to discuss topics like regulation and trade. Three women are on the list: Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo, Ginni Rometty of IBM, and Mary Barra of GM. Each of these women has been previously named to Trump's business council.
Interestingly enough, not one of them is expected to speak about "women in the workforce," an item that appears on the agenda. Instead, a list circulated by the White House says Doug McMillon of Wal-Mart Stores Inc., and Mark Weinberger of EY will advise the president on that point.
The selection of two men to talk about women in the workforce is either the Trump administration's nod to the need for more male allies in the fight for gender equality or an instance of tone deafness. Let's hope it's the former and be glad the topic is being included in the first place.
EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA
Having nun of it
Spanish Sister Lucia Caram, a Dominican nun, has more than 183,000 Twitter followers, many of whom might have been among the hoards of online commenters who attacked her after she suggested Jesus' mother Mary was not a virgin. An online petition urged her to be suspended from her order for the comments made on Spanish TV. She apologized for the remarks on Wednesday.
An unlikely ensemble
An Afghan musicologist named Ahmad Naser Sarmast started an all-female orchestra a few years ago to restore his country's rich music tradition. He'd expected to assemble a four- or five-member ensemble, but it quickly evolved into a 30-woman orchestra. That's a remarkable feat considering the musicians come from a strict Muslim society where it's often dangerous for young women to leave the home unescorted.
THE AMERICAS
Bipartisan bashing
In a rare bipartisan critique of the new administration, former secretaries of state Condoleezza Rice and Madeleine Albright both bashed President Trump’s executive action on immigration. At a conference on Wednesday, Rice called Trump’s order “ill-considered and badly delivered,” while Albright said it was “a gift” to the Islamic State. “They are now using [the order] as a propaganda,’’ she said.
Serious drive
Golfer Paige Spiranac landed a pro career by way of a viral Instagram video. Her good looks and trick shots have attracted legions of fans, but have also sparked backlash from critics and competitors.
Open in Oregon
The New Yorker has a profile of Oregon Governor Kate Brown, who in November became the first openly LGBT governor voted into office. Brown won Oregon by a larger margin than Hillary Clinton, meaning she "may well have the broadest mandate of any progressive politician in the country."
ASIA-PACIFIC
Pitch, please
Australia's AFLW—a professional women's football league—launches its inaugural season tomorrow. An exhibition game last year attracted more viewers than expected, sparking interest in the league.
Unexpected entourage
Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was taken—under mysterious circumstances—from his apartment in Hong Kong to mainland China last week His security staff is now getting extra scrutiny. Xiao would reportedly have as many as eight female bodyguards protecting him at once. Security experts say female bodyguards are common for women VIPs, but it's rare for a male client to hire so many.
Check mate debate
China's Hou Yifan, the youngest player ever to become the women's world chess champion, resigned from a major chess event in dramatic fashion yesterday after she repeatedly faced other women in the co-ed competition. Event organizers said the pairings were drawn by a machine, but that didn't satisfy Yifan. "It makes me really, really upset," she said. "Not just for me but for the other women players," she said.
