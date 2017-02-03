PoliticsAsian Giants From Alibaba to Toyota Are Pledging to Help Trump Bring Jobs to the U.S.
President Trump Speaks At The National Prayer Breakfast
Electric VehiclesElectric Cars Could Totally Disrupt the Oil Market Within a Decade, Researchers Say
A charging station for electric cars. To fight the 'war on
weddingsThis Is How Much It Now Costs to Get Married in the U.S. on Average
Wedding party walking to table under tree in field
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: February 3
Russia

Britain: Putin Is Trying to Undermine the West By ‘Weaponizing Misinformation’

Reuters
8:37 AM UTC

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to undermine the West by spreading lies and attacking critical infrastructure with hackers, Britain's defense minister said.

British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said on Thursday night that Kremlin chief Putin had chosen to become a strategic competitor of the West since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Fallon said the NATO military alliance should stand firm to deter Russia.

"We see a country that in weaponizing misinformation has created what we might now see as the post-truth age," Fallon said. "Russia is clearly testing NATO and the West. It is seeking to expand its sphere of influence, destabilize countries and weaken the alliance."

"Part of our response is for NATO and the West to do more to tackle the false reality promoted through Soviet-style misinformation," he said. "Whatever else we do on deterrence and dialogue we must counter Putin's Pravda with a faster truth."

The CIA has said that Russia intervened in the U.S. 2016 election to help President-elect Donald Trump win the White House.

But in a speech peppered with Russian words, Fallon also urged cooperation with Moscow and quoted Russian writer Mikhail Bulgakov to express hope that the relationship with Moscow could be improved.

"We hope that Russia changes tack," Fallon said.

"Russia could again become the partner the West always wished for. We could dare to hope that, to quote Bulgakov again, 'everything will turn out right, the world is built like that'," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE