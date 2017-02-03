StartupsTech Startups Are Freaking Out Over the Immigration Ban
890892-001
Super Bowl 2017Watch Justin Bieber Dance in a Tuxedo With Rob Gronkowski in This Super Bowl Ad
Donald TrumpKellyanne Conway Cited a ‘Massacre’ in Kentucky. It never happened
Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says Obamacare 'Penalty' Will End
SpaceXThe Government Still Doesn’t Trust SpaceX’s Rockets
SpaceX: The Privately Funded Aerospace Company Founded By Elon Musk
New England Patriots Practice
James Develin of the New England Patriots along with Chris Hogan works out during a practice session ahead of Super Bowl LI on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas.  Bob Levey/Getty Images
Super Bowl

The IRS Tax Refund Delay Could Get In the Way of Super Bowl Sales

Kate Samuelson
1:48 PM UTC

A new law designed to fight identity theft and fraud is threatening retail sales during the Super Bowl—as the tax refunds depended on by millions of low-income families are going out weeks later than usual.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is purposefully slowing the refunds for anyone who claims the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit in order to cut back on fraudsters taking advantage of the system.

Although taxpayers have already begun filing tax returns, the additional processing time means people who’ve claimed those tax credits won’t see any money back until February 27 at the earliest—22 days after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

As a consequence, some retailers and consumer-goods manufacturers are delaying some of their marketing to coincide with when the refunds go out. Walmart (wmt) and consumer-electronics and home-appliance retailer Hhgregg are among these businesses, according to the Wall Street Journal. The delay is also expected to hit impulse purchases connected to the Super Bowl commercials.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE