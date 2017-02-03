Market IntelligenceWhy Rumors of T-Mobile Buying Dish Network Are Heating Up
RetirementHere’s What NFL Players Do After They Retire
Denver Broncos versus the Houston Texans
banking supervisionRead the Full Cease-and-Desist Letter a Senior Congressman Just Sent to Janet Yellen
US-BANK-RATE-ECONOMY
Global ForumSamsung Upset With Trump Tweet on Possible Manufacturing Plans
George Orwell's Dystopian Novel 1984 Tops Best Seller LIst, Publisher Orders Additional Printing
A copy of George Orwell's novel '1984' is displayed at The Last Bookstore on January 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Broadway

George Orwell’s ‘1984’ Is Coming to Broadway as a Musical

Kate Samuelson
4:14 PM UTC

A successful London stage adaptation of 1984 George Orwell's dystopian novel that has experienced a recent soar in popularity — is being transferred to the U.S. and will be performed at the newly-restored Hudson Theater on Broadway from June 22.

British producer Sonia Friedman, who worked on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and American producer Scott Rudin, best known for There Will Be Blood and No Country for Old Men, are backing the production, which was a hit in the U.K. in 2014.

The play, co-adapted and directed by Robert Icke, is currently looking like it will be the first to open of the 2017-18 Broadway season, Variety reports.

On Jan. 24, TIME reported that 1984 was experiencing a "Trump bump," becoming Amazon's No. 1 best-seller nearly 70 years after it was first published. Penguin Books also ordered a reprint of 75,000 more copies of the novel, to keep up with surging demand.

Its sudden climb in the rankings came after President Donald Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway defended White House press secretary Sean Spicer by saying he had presented "alternative facts" when he insisted the inauguration crowd was much larger than what pictures showed.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE