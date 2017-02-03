George Orwell’s ‘1984’ Is Coming to Broadway as a Musical

A copy of George Orwell's novel '1984' is displayed at The Last Bookstore on January 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

A successful London stage adaptation of 1984 — George Orwell's dystopian novel that has experienced a recent soar in popularity — is being transferred to the U.S. and will be performed at the newly-restored Hudson Theater on Broadway from June 22.

British producer Sonia Friedman, who worked on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child , and American producer Scott Rudin, best known for There Will Be Blood and No Country for Old Men , are backing the production, which was a hit in the U.K. in 2014.

The play, co-adapted and directed by Robert Icke, is currently looking like it will be the first to open of the 2017-18 Broadway season, Variety reports.

On Jan. 24, TIME reported that 1984 was experiencing a "Trump bump," becoming Amazon's No. 1 best-seller nearly 70 years after it was first published. Penguin Books also ordered a reprint of 75,000 more copies of the novel, to keep up with surging demand.

Its sudden climb in the rankings came after President Donald Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway defended White House press secretary Sean Spicer by saying he had presented "alternative facts" when he insisted the inauguration crowd was much larger than what pictures showed .