Chelsea Clinton talks to former President Bill Clinton during the second presidential debate. Saul Loeb—AP

Chelsea Clinton's Twitter feed has gotten noticeably feistier over the past few days.

Clinton is a prolific tweeter, with 1.3 million followers and feed peppered with posts about children's development, women's health, climate change new, and kind words for fans of her kids book, It's Your World .

The tone of her account has been largely upbeat and, with the exception of supportive tweets about her mother's presidential campaign, relatively non-political. Even in the days following Hillary Clinton's surprising Nov. 8 loss to Donald Trump, Chelsea limited herself to tweets about Veteran's Day, Michelle Obama, and the dangers of diabetes.

But something in her social media strategy seems to have changed on Jan. 27, the day President Trump issued an executive order barring immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Clinton reacted by retweeting Jake Wood, CEO of the nonprofit Team Rubicon, which provides military veterans with volunteering opportunities, who called Trump's ban unconstitutional.

Yes, it is. Thank you Jake for your leadership. https://t.co/Hztzze2BBh - Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 28, 2017

Clinton followed that up by retweeting messages critical of Donald Trump or his policies from former President Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, actor George Takei, the ACLU and others. Soon, she began mixing more of her own commentary with those retweets.

Her more recent tweets aren't just about the travel ban. They also focus on Trump's Black History Month speech...

...reports that the Trump transition team attempted to oust all inspectors general...

Is it really shocking at this point? https://t.co/2jfAbI9suW - Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 1, 2017

... news that evangelical Christian leader Jerry Falwell Jr. will head a Trump education reform task force...

This is horrifying. We need more protection against campus sexual assault, more accountability & more support for survivors - not less https://t.co/VdGDHLzaBA - Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 2, 2017

...and reports that Trump will scale back Dodd-Frank financial regulations.

Anyone taking him seriously. https://t.co/OxA461M47O - Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

With one of her most recent Friday tweets targeting Trump's global gag rule, which bars international NGOs that perform or promote abortions from receiving U.S. government funding, the former first daughter appears to be in no hurry to abandon her newly political social media presence.

Facts matter. Research matters. At least, both should when lives and human rights are at stake https://t.co/RgxkgE5GMP - Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

