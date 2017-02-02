Three Questions About Diversity and One About You

Good afternoon!
No essay today, because the rapidly growing raceAhead team has been huddled together cooking up new and exciting ways to bring diversity data (hint) and workplace inspiration to you on a variety of platforms. Good stuff is coming, I promise. But here are four somewhat existential questions for you to ponder as we work; we'd love your feedback on any or all of them.
- What is the single most important benefit that you've seen diversity bring to your company or business unit?
- How do you measure inclusion success -- or do you?
- If you could ask for one thing that would make people around you happier and more productive what would it be?
- Do you feel you have to pretend to be someone else at work to be successful?
On Point
Big business plans an open letter to Trump on immigration
In what appears to be the first concerted effort to create a united front, Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Uber and Stripe, along with an unnamed consumer packaged goods company, are collaborating on a letter to President Trump in opposition to the recent travel ban. Kara Swisher posted a full draft of the letter, which offers both concerns and solutions. “[W]e are committed to helping your administration identify approaches for thorough screening without a blanket suspension of admissions under the U.S. Refugee Admissions program.”
Bodegas across NYC set to close for most of Thursday to protest the Muslim ban
Bodegas, those small, individually owned convenience stores, are largely run by Yemeni-Americans in NYC. And, Yemen is one of the seven majority Muslim countries that have been named in President Trump’s recent executive order banning immigrants. So, more than 1,000 businesses across the city’s five boroughs plan to close from noon to 8 p.m. "This shutdown of grocery stores and bodegas will be a public show of the vital role these grocers and their families play in New York’s economic and social fabric,” said one of the protest organizers on Facebook.
Tennessee governor proposes free community college for all adults
The state already allows recent high school graduates to attend community colleges at no cost. But now, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam wants to extend the program to all adults. The state has a goal of helping 55% of its 6.6 million residents earn some sort of post-high school degree. With only 870,000 more college grads to go, the goal is in reach. The program is paid for through a variety of federal grants and the state’s own lottery and has bipartisan support.
Reddit bans alt-right group
It was a combination punch in the overdue fight against hate speech on the massive online forum. First, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian decried the president’s immigrant ban in an online post. Then, he banned the subreddit discussion group called r/altright, a network of 16,000 subscribers many of whom had embraced the white nationalist rhetoric of extreme figures like Richard Spencer. The stated reason for the ban was “doxing” or the unwanted posting of other people’s personal information as a prelude to harassment, but the message was clear. “We have banned r/altright due to repeated violations of the terms of our content policy.”
How to make inclusion happen
A new article from diversity practitioners Laura Sherbin and Ripa Rashid identify four “levers” that drive inclusion in the workplace. Their research shows that companies that create opportunities for meaningful networking, offer clear career paths for everyone, and let employees be their “authentic selves” at work are more likely to have engaged employees who stick around. But the biggest lever seems to be the human one. Inclusive leaders who consistently model behaviors that let people feel safe to propose innovative ideas, make decisions, and give honest feedback are an indispensable element for success. “Diversity without inclusion is a story of missed opportunities, of employees so used to being overlooked that they no longer share ideas and insights.”
The Woke Leader
The time that Isamu Noguchi visited a Japanese internment camp to be helpful and was then forced to stay
Noguchi was already a well-known and highly sought after sculptor and designer, working on large scale public projects like one in NYC’s Rockefeller Center, and sculpting portraits of the Hollywood elite. But when a Bureau of Indian Affairs official suggested the Los Angeles born artist set up an art center at the newly constructed Poston War Relocation Center, he agreed. It was only after he arrived that he realized that he too, was under suspicion, and the authorities would not let him leave. A fascinating profile of a profoundly optimistic and resilient spirit, who thrived despite the deep and bitter racism of his time. A must read.
The history of African Americans in auto racing
As a kid, Len Miller began his love affair with cars as a backyard tinkerer, secretly modifying his parents’ car. He would grow up to found several racing organizations; in 1973 Miller founded the Black American Racers Association (BARA) in the hopes of unifying African American drivers, crew, and owners working in all the motorsports, including stock car, open-wheel, and drag racing. It was a white world: The Indy 500 didn't allow a black driver to enter the race until 1991.
An interactive map crowd-sources local languages
If you’re looking for a no-cost way to experience the linguistic diversity of our vast planet, then spend some time at Local Lingual, a new interactive map with crowdsourced short audio recordings by native speakers from countries around the world. You can occasionally find some very obscure local dialects, as well. The site’s creator, a wandering, work-seeking, full-stack developer named David, got the idea while on an extended backpacking trip across Europe. “My dream for this site is for it to become the Wikipedia of languages and dialects spoken around the world,” he says. Click through to listen, record your own audio, or send him feedback for new features.
Quote
Well, they treated me probably as people probably now treat a waif from, say, South Vietnam. You know, they mean every good thing but they don’t make them into members of the community. Although I think this country is better than most countries, at least, if you’re not a Negro. But looking at the Negroes, you’ll see that it’s not so hot here either. So that discrimination takes many different forms. It can take the form of, let’s say, solicitude. I mean, for instance, the solicitude of the missionary.
—Isamu Noguchi