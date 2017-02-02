Three Questions About Diversity and One About You

On Point

Big business plans an open letter to Trump on immigration

In what appears to be the first concerted effort to create a united front, Alphabet, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Uber and Stripe, along with an unnamed consumer packaged goods company, are collaborating on a letter to President Trump in opposition to the recent travel ban. Kara Swisher posted a full draft of the letter, which offers both concerns and solutions. “[W]e are committed to helping your administration identify approaches for thorough screening without a blanket suspension of admissions under the U.S. Refugee Admissions program.”

Recode

Bodegas across NYC set to close for most of Thursday to protest the Muslim ban

Bodegas, those small, individually owned convenience stores, are largely run by Yemeni-Americans in NYC. And, Yemen is one of the seven majority Muslim countries that have been named in President Trump’s recent executive order banning immigrants. So, more than 1,000 businesses across the city’s five boroughs plan to close from noon to 8 p.m. "This shutdown of grocery stores and bodegas will be a public show of the vital role these grocers and their families play in New York’s economic and social fabric,” said one of the protest organizers on Facebook.

Fortune

Tennessee governor proposes free community college for all adults

The state already allows recent high school graduates to attend community colleges at no cost. But now, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam wants to extend the program to all adults. The state has a goal of helping 55% of its 6.6 million residents earn some sort of post-high school degree. With only 870,000 more college grads to go, the goal is in reach. The program is paid for through a variety of federal grants and the state’s own lottery and has bipartisan support.

NPR

Reddit bans alt-right group

It was a combination punch in the overdue fight against hate speech on the massive online forum. First, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian decried the president’s immigrant ban in an online post. Then, he banned the subreddit discussion group called r/altright, a network of 16,000 subscribers many of whom had embraced the white nationalist rhetoric of extreme figures like Richard Spencer. The stated reason for the ban was “doxing” or the unwanted posting of other people’s personal information as a prelude to harassment, but the message was clear. “We have banned r/altright due to repeated violations of the terms of our content policy.”

The Daily Beast

How to make inclusion happen

A new article from diversity practitioners Laura Sherbin and Ripa Rashid identify four “levers” that drive inclusion in the workplace. Their research shows that companies that create opportunities for meaningful networking, offer clear career paths for everyone, and let employees be their “authentic selves” at work are more likely to have engaged employees who stick around. But the biggest lever seems to be the human one. Inclusive leaders who consistently model behaviors that let people feel safe to propose innovative ideas, make decisions, and give honest feedback are an indispensable element for success. “Diversity without inclusion is a story of missed opportunities, of employees so used to being overlooked that they no longer share ideas and insights.”

Harvard Business Review