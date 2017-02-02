The World’s Most Powerful Women: February 2

One of the four women President Donald Trump nominated for his cabinet could see her confirmation held up by—interestingly enough—two of the 21 women in the Senate. Veteran Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both Republicans, issued a stunning rebuke of their party's new leader yesterday when they announced that they would not support Betsy DeVos, his pick for education secretary. Their no votes put DeVos' confirmation on shaky ground. Senate Republican leadership and the White House must keep any other Republican from defecting. If they can maintain 50 votes in support of DeVos, the tiebreak would go to Vice President Mike Pence, who's expected to vote for her confirmation.

Murkowski said messages from her constituents shaped her decision. “I have heard from thousands, truly, thousands of Alaskans who have shared their concerns about Mrs. DeVos," she said. "This is not a decision I make lightly. I have a great deal of respect for Mrs. DeVos," Collins said. "I will not, cannot vote to confirm her."

This isn't new territory for Collins. In August, the Republican published an op-ed in the Washington Post that led with the line: "I will not be voting for Donald Trump for president."

@clairezillman