Term Sheet — Thursday, February 2

ET CETERA

Hello from the Upfront Ventures conference in Los Angeles, where, aside from sushi , all anyone can talk about is politics. A few notes on that:

Startups and their investors are feeling overwhelmed by the pace of the Trump administration’s dramatic changes. Companies are realizing that when a dramatic piece of news hits, they only have a few hours to respond. Not responding is the same as support. Most companies aren’t used to weighing in on daily political news when the stakes are this high, let alone young tech startups.

Just look at the #DeleteUber phenomenon. Like most tech companies, Uber opposes Trump’s immigration order. But its response was clunky and badly timed, and users reacted negatively and strongly. Competitors quickly capitalized on the moment.

Uber has had years to build a well-oiled political machine, with numerous consultants on retainer for precisely these kinds of situations. Of any startup, it has little excuse for messing this up. But this is the new normal: political and PR consultants now need to be on call 24 hours a day. And we’re only 1% into the Trump administration. Are startups ready to ride the roller-coaster of the last 12 days 99 more times?

Two other notes on this topic:

Nabeel Hyatt, a general partner at Spark Capital, said that this is a chance for the tech industry to do an image makeover. “The median narrative around tech six months ago was trending negative, about jobs and so forth,” he said. But innovation powers our economy, and immigrants power much of our innovation. Immigration is a “bottom-line issue.” “You need to [speak out] in a way that your employees are comfortable with, but I think it’s worth being vocal,” he said.

Jonah Peretti, CEO of BuzzFeed, said he sees a shift from people looking to the Federal government to protect their rights to corporations, states, and local governments. “It’s a big shift and it’s causing people to rethink their strategies in fighting for things they believe in and things they value,” he said.

Still winning: A year ago I predicted Facebook’s incredible 12 quarter winning streak would have to end soon . It was a matter gravity. The “big blue app” was running out of Internet-connected humans to acquire as users, ad loads have peaked, and new revenue streams (Oculus headsets, commerce and customer service via Messenger and WhatsApp) are far off and challenging markets.

But Facebook has continued to post blockbuster revenue and profit growth for the last year, most recently in yesterday’s earnings report. Revenue grew 53% over last year, and profit increased as well. Monthly active users even grew 17%.

Facebook’s stock is up around 17% from last year. The company is doing so well that COO Sheryl Sandberg brushed off the $500 million fine that subsidiary Oculus has to pay to competitor ZeniMax as “ not material .” Tack it onto the $2 billion (plus $700 million in earn-outs) sale price for Oculus.

In conclusion, I was wrong. Or early, which in investing, is the same as wrong.

Regrets: Twitter CEO Dick Costolo expressed regret that he didn’t push more aggressively to fix the social media startup’s bullying problem. He blamed not having the moral authority of a founder, in part, as the reason for his shortcoming. Meanwhile Jack Dorsey, who does have the moral authority of a founder, has been back for a year and a half now… Read more of Costolo’s comments here .

Bad behavior: The topic of bad behavior and fraud at startups came up, and the investors on the panel said it happens because venture capitalists get FOMO. Jeff Clavier of SoftTech VC said that his firm has increased the amount of time it spends on due diligence. The firm has trusted experts that help it suss out whether a company and its founder are legit. “If we have a doubt, we just pass,” he said.

Note: Yesterday’s Term Sheet said no L.A. venture firms invested in Snap or The Honest Company. That’s not entirely true: Pritzker Group Venture Capital invested in The Honest Company.