Market IntelligenceIs Snap the Next Facebook or the Next Twitter?
In this photo illustration the app of Snapchat is displayed on a smartphone on September 27, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.
SnapchatHere’s How Insanely Expensive Snap’s IPO Will Be
Inside The LA Tech Job Fair As Jobless Claims in U.S. Rise To Four-Week High Amid Holiday
PointCloudSnap Will Spend Billions on Google Cloud Over Five Years
In this photo illustration the app of Snapchat is displayed on a smartphone on September 27, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.
H-1B visaFacebook Vulnerable to Expected Changes in Key Visa Program
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets With Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg
Super Bowl Wings: Fat But Pricey
Barbecue chicken wings at Coolidge Corner Clubhouse on Jan. 22 in Brookline, Mass. Jonathan Wiggs—Boston Globe/Getty Images
Super Bowl 2017

Here Are the Best Super Bowl Food Deals

Abigail Abrams
Feb 02, 2017

Everyone knows the best thing about Super Bowl Sunday is the party food. Commercials come in at a close second.

Of course, plying your friends with pizza, wings, and beer isn't exactly cheap. Fortunately, GoBankingRates has rounded up a list of the many restaurants offering big discounts to keep you from going broke on account of Super Bowl 51. Here are some of their top offerings for Feb. 5:

If you’re craving pizza

Papa John’s — The official sponsor of Super Bowl 51 is offering customers 40% off all online orders through Feb. 12 when they use the coupon code SAVE6.

DC’s Pizza — You can get a 24-slice cheese pizza, plus 50 wings and a 2-liter soda for $42.99 all day on Sunday.

Domino’s — Medium two-topping pizzas are $5.99 each when you order two or more. If you’re OK with carryout, you can get a large, three-topping pizza for $7.9. And if you want to order through the chain's Facebook Messenger bot, you can get 20% off, Business Insider reports.

Little Caesars — Pick up a large classic pepperoni pizza for just $5.

Pizza Hut — With the Big Party Deal, you can get two large, two-topping pizzas and breadsticks for $19.99.

If you want classic wings

DC’s Pizza — Get 100 wings for $50.99 if you pre-order by Feb. 3.

Domino’s — Get an eight-piece boneless or specialty wings for $5.99 when you buy two or more orders.

KFC — Choose 12 hot wings, six pieces of chicken, popcorn nuggets or nine extra crispy tenders for $10.

Pizza Hut — If you’re ordering wings, you can get a 48-piece order for $34.

Popeyes — Spend just $3.99 and get six classic Cajun wings and buttermilk dressing.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: If you pre-order between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5, you can get 50 wings for $25. This offer applies to takeout orders only.

If you want a wider variety

Arby’s — Get an online coupon for free fries and a drink with the purchase of a Deluxe Fish Sandwich, thanks to EatDrinkDeals.

Bob Evans — Use this online coupon to get30% off your check through Feb. 5.

Denny’s — This online coupon gets you $5 off a $20 check through Feb. 6, if you have room for a Grand Slam after the Super Bowl.

McDonald’sGet a 40-piece Chicken McNuggets for $7.99 delivered on Super Bowl Sunday if you use the UberEATS app, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

TGI FridaysFridays now accepts orders via Twitter, and to celebrate the Super Bowl, the restaurant will offer an appetizer for one penny to anyone who tweets a football emoji at @TGIFridays on Feb. 5.

For even more restaurants offering deals on Super Bowl Sunday, click here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE