Barbecue chicken wings at Coolidge Corner Clubhouse on Jan. 22 in Brookline, Mass.

Barbecue chicken wings at Coolidge Corner Clubhouse on Jan. 22 in Brookline, Mass. Jonathan Wiggs—Boston Globe/Getty Images

Here Are the Best Super Bowl Food Deals

Everyone knows the best thing about Super Bowl Sunday is the party food. Commercials come in at a close second.

Of course, plying your friends with pizza, wings, and beer isn't exactly cheap. Fortunately, GoBankingRates has rounded up a list of the many restaurants offering big discounts to keep you from going broke on account of Super Bowl 51. Here are some of their top offerings for Feb. 5:

If you’re craving pizza

Papa John’s — The official sponsor of Super Bowl 51 is offering customers 40% off all online orders through Feb. 12 when they use the coupon code SAVE6.

DC’s Pizza — You can get a 24-slice cheese pizza, plus 50 wings and a 2-liter soda for $42.99 all day on Sunday.

Domino’s — Medium two-topping pizzas are $5.99 each when you order two or more. If you’re OK with carryout, you can get a large, three-topping pizza for $7.9. And if you want to order through the chain's Facebook Messenger bot, you can get 20% off, Business Insider reports.

Little Caesars — Pick up a large classic pepperoni pizza for just $5.

Pizza Hut — With the Big Party Deal, you can get two large, two-topping pizzas and breadsticks for $19.99.

If you want classic wings

DC’s Pizza — Get 100 wings for $50.99 if you pre-order by Feb. 3.

Domino’s — Get an eight-piece boneless or specialty wings for $5.99 when you buy two or more orders.

KFC — Choose 12 hot wings, six pieces of chicken, popcorn nuggets or nine extra crispy tenders for $10.

Pizza Hut — If you’re ordering wings, you can get a 48-piece order for $34.

Popeyes — Spend just $3.99 and get six classic Cajun wings and buttermilk dressing.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: If you pre-order between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5, you can get 50 wings for $25. This offer applies to takeout orders only.

If you want a wider variety

Arby’s — Get an online coupon for free fries and a drink with the purchase of a Deluxe Fish Sandwich, thanks to EatDrinkDeals .

Bob Evans — Use this online coupon to get30% off your check through Feb. 5.

Denny’s — This online coupon gets you $5 off a $20 check through Feb. 6, if you have room for a Grand Slam after the Super Bowl.

McDonald’s — Get a 40-piece Chicken McNuggets for $7.99 delivered on Super Bowl Sunday if you use the UberEATS app, according to the Sun-Sentinel .

TGI Fridays — Fridays now accepts orders via Twitter, and to celebrate the Super Bowl, the restaurant will offer an appetizer for one penny to anyone who tweets a football emoji at @TGIFridays on Feb. 5.

For even more restaurants offering deals on Super Bowl Sunday, click here .