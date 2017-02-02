PointCloudU.S. Tech Industry Wants Trump to Calm EU Data Fears
Market Intelligence

Samsung Is in Talks With New Battery Suppliers for the Galaxy S8

Reuters
6:06 PM UTC

Samsung Electronics is discussing a supply deal with Japan's Murata Manufacturing for batteries for its Galaxy S8 smartphones, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Galaxy S8 will replace Samsung's Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled globally last year after battery defects led to numerous phones catching fire.

Wrapping up its months-long probe, the smartphone maker said last month that faulty batteries from two suppliers—affiliate Samsung SDI and China's Amperex Technology—were to blame for the product's failure that wiped $5.3 billion off its operating profit.

Samsung's mobile chief, Koh Dong-jin, said in January that procedures had been put in place to avoid a repeat of the fires.

Murata may replace Amperex as one of the two battery suppliers for the S8 depending on how the talks proceed, the Nikkei report said.

Samsung (ssnlf) and Murata did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

