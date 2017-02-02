McDonald’s Is Bringing a Chocolate Shamrock Shake to Its Menu

If you love mint and chocolate mixed together, there's good news: McDonald's is bringing a new line of "Chocolate Shamrock Shakes" to its menu.
In addition to its annual "Shamrock Shake," and for a limited time only, the fast-food giant is debuting a new Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and a Shamrock Mocha, Brand Eating first reported. The shakes are already available at some McDonald's locations, though not all are participating, notes Consumerist.
If the Chocolate Shamrock Shake sounds familiar, there's a reason: Up until now, the drink item has been a part of the chain's "secret menu," according to Consumerist. Before, customers could ask McDonald's servers to make a mint-chocolate version of the drink.
These are the seasonal offerings that you can get at a participating McDonald's (mcd) near you:
Chocolate Shamrock Shake: This drink is "layered," meaning there's a chocolate shake on the bottom and Shamrock Shake on top. According to Brand Eating, it's topped with whipped cream, green sugar crystals, and chocolate syrup.
Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe: A Chocolate Chip Frappe is blended with Shamrock Shake syrup, Brand Eating reports, and is also topped with whipped cream, green sugar crystals, and chocolate syrup.
Shamrock Hot Chocolate: A hot chocolate combined with Shamrock Shake syrup, according to Brand Eating.
Shamrock Mocha: A mocha (which is chocolate syrup, espresso, and steamed milk, notes Brand Eating) mixed with Shamrock Shake syrup.