McDonald’s Is Bringing a Chocolate Shamrock Shake to Its Menu

If you love mint and chocolate mixed together, there's good news: McDonald's is bringing a new line of "Chocolate Shamrock Shakes" to its menu.

In addition to its annual "Shamrock Shake," and for a limited time only, the fast-food giant is debuting a new Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and a Shamrock Mocha, Brand Eating first reported. The shakes are already available at some McDonald's locations, though not all are participating, notes Consumerist .

AND YES, SAVANNAH HAS IT! GET READY FOR THE CHOCOLATE SHAMROCK SHAKE! | Mark | 98.7 The Ri… https://t.co/UMKEOcM64K pic.twitter.com/nr54ehpr7M - 98.7 The River (@987theRiver) February 2, 2017

If the Chocolate Shamrock Shake sounds familiar, there's a reason: Up until now, the drink item has been a part of the chain's "secret menu," according to Consumerist. Before, customers could ask McDonald's servers to make a mint-chocolate version of the drink.

These are the seasonal offerings that you can get at a participating McDonald's ( mcd ) near you:

Chocolate Shamrock Shake: This drink is "layered," meaning there's a chocolate shake on the bottom and Shamrock Shake on top. According to Brand Eating, it's topped with whipped cream, green sugar crystals, and chocolate syrup.

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe: A Chocolate Chip Frappe is blended with Shamrock Shake syrup, Brand Eating reports, and is also topped with whipped cream, green sugar crystals, and chocolate syrup.

Shamrock Hot Chocolate: A hot chocolate combined with Shamrock Shake syrup, according to Brand Eating.

Shamrock Mocha: A mocha (which is chocolate syrup, espresso, and steamed milk, notes Brand Eating) mixed with Shamrock Shake syrup.