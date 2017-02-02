GOPROGoPro Shares Tumble 11% On Continued Weak Sales
gopro karma drone back on the market
Market IntelligenceThe Tablet Market Continues to Crumble
Netflix Inc. Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
FacebookFacebook’s New Tool Makes It Easy to Search for Photos You’re Not Tagged In
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
drug pricesThis Big Pharma CEO Thinks Trump’s Drug Pricing Threats Are All Bark and No Bite
Roche Holding AG Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan Attends Company's Media Briefing
McDonald's

McDonald’s Is Bringing a Chocolate Shamrock Shake to Its Menu

Madeline Farber
1:55 PM UTC

If you love mint and chocolate mixed together, there's good news: McDonald's is bringing a new line of "Chocolate Shamrock Shakes" to its menu.

In addition to its annual "Shamrock Shake," and for a limited time only, the fast-food giant is debuting a new Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and a Shamrock Mocha, Brand Eating first reported. The shakes are already available at some McDonald's locations, though not all are participating, notes Consumerist.

If the Chocolate Shamrock Shake sounds familiar, there's a reason: Up until now, the drink item has been a part of the chain's "secret menu," according to Consumerist. Before, customers could ask McDonald's servers to make a mint-chocolate version of the drink.

These are the seasonal offerings that you can get at a participating McDonald's (mcd) near you:

Chocolate Shamrock Shake: This drink is "layered," meaning there's a chocolate shake on the bottom and Shamrock Shake on top. According to Brand Eating, it's topped with whipped cream, green sugar crystals, and chocolate syrup.

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe: A Chocolate Chip Frappe is blended with Shamrock Shake syrup, Brand Eating reports, and is also topped with whipped cream, green sugar crystals, and chocolate syrup.

Shamrock Hot Chocolate: A hot chocolate combined with Shamrock Shake syrup, according to Brand Eating.

Shamrock Mocha: A mocha (which is chocolate syrup, espresso, and steamed milk, notes Brand Eating) mixed with Shamrock Shake syrup.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE