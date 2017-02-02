Market IntelligenceThe Tablet Market Continues to Crumble
GOPRO

GoPro Shares Tumble 11% On Continued Weak Sales

9:30 PM UTC

GoPro reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as the company struggled with demand for its body-mounted point-of-view cameras during the holiday season.

GoPro, which launched the Hero5 camera and Karma drone in mid-September, also gave a revenue forecast for the current quarter that fell short of analysts' average estimate.

The company's shares (gpro)fell 11% to $9.73 in extended trading on Thursday.

GoPro's net loss widened to $115.7 million, or 82 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $34.5 million or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included $102 million for a full valuation allowance on U.S. deferred tax assets and nearly $37 million for restructuring costs, GoPro said.

The company's revenue rose nearly 24% to $540.6 million, but missed analysts' average estimate of $574.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The average estimate is nearly 14% lower than the estimate on Nov. 3, when GoPro first gave its revenue forecast, mainly due to the issues with the company's drone.

GoPro said on Nov. 8 that it would recall about 2,500 Karma drones as they lost power during use, and said on Feb. 1 that it had resumed shipments of the drone.

The company did not sell the Hero5 on Amazon for most of the quarter - from mid-October to end-November - due to pricing disagreements with the online retailer.

