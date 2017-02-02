During a White House meeting with CEOs and lawmakers today, talk at the table soon turned to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). President Donald Trump said he has deep concerns about the agreement and that he doesn't care if it's a new NAFTA or just a renovated one, but things need to change. He called the trade deal a "catastrophe" that doesn't work for our country, our workers, or our companies. He also suggested that the new agreement include an extra F for "fair." It's currently unfair to do business in our country, so companies leave to do business elsewhere, according to Trump. The President's nominee for Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, was also at the table. Trump said he would lead the charge to improve NAFTA, calling him "one of the greats" on Wall Street.