You Won’t Go Wrong With These Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Valentine’s Day, dreaded by couples and singles alike (or depending on your perspective, that romantic day) is upon us. If you’re still looking for gift ideas, we’ve put together a guide to inspire you. This Valentine’s Day guide does not feature any candles ( gasp ), and features only the most exquisite truffles—ones that the Queen of England eats.

See below our selection of the 10 best Valentine's Day gifts, in no particular order.

Screenshot from Matches Fashion Chloé Tassel Earrings During her six-year tenure as the creative director of the French brand Chloé, Clare Waight Keller delivered consistently on the brand’s signature upscale-boho style, to the admiration of consumers and critics alike. She announced she will not renew her contract with the brand on Monday, but here’s a chance to give to your partner these tassel earrings from her latest collection. To buy: Chloé—Lynn Tassel Earrings , $420.

Screenshot from Matches Fashion Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Bag Different colors of Mansur Gavriel’s bucket bag got sold out during the writing of this piece, so buy it while you can. Launched in 2013, Mansur Gavriel’s drawstring bucket bag, with its minimalist yet practical design, became an instant obsession with the fashion crowd and continues to remain on trend. To buy: Mansur Gavriel — Red-lined Mini Leather Bucket Bag , $495. RELATED: The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide

Courtesy of Charbonnel et Walker Charbonnel et Walker Truffles If you’re getting chocolate for your partner this Valentine’s Day, let it be these luxe truffles from Charbonnel et Walker. Charbonnel et Walker is one of Britain’s first chocolatiers, and is endorsed by the Royal Warrant to be a chocolate manufacturer for the Queen of United Kingdom. All the chocolates are still hand-made following traditional recipes. This brand is especially known for its dark chocolate that's made of dark couverture , which is the highest grade of chocolate available. Dark couverture consists of a high percentage of cocoa butter and has a low melting point. So you can expect silky soft texture and rich flavor to be released upon contact with your tongue. To buy: Charbonnel et Walker — Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles , $69.99.

Courtesy of FujiFilm Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera This is the newest and mini version of Fuji’s Instax polaroid camera. In product reviews, users rave about the photo quality, and the ease of use once the camera is set up. “Photos turn out perfect nearly every time. Very easy to use, simple point and shoot for anyone from ages 5-100. Gives you that vintage look and feel of nostalgia when they print out right in front of you. 10/10 would buy again ;)” writes one reviewer. To buy: Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera , $70. RELATED: The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Pet Owners

Courtesy of Mouth Alcohol Gift Sets & Cocktail Chiller Stones If you’re totally clueless about gifts, yet you know your lady likes her bourbon, here is a curated set of craft-bourbon trio. Does she prefer wine and gin? Then you might want to go with this Punch Drunk Love cocktail kit. Courtesy of Areaware A nice addition to any alcohol gift is these whiskey stones , which keep your drinks chilled without diluting them and make them look fancy. Plus, your partner will have something to keep long after the bottles are gone. To buy: Indie Bourbon Trio , $178.50. Punch Drunk Love , $120.50. 3D Shape Cocktail Chiller Set , $35.

Courtesy of LeilaLove LeilaLove Macarons What's better than roses? Edible rose products. If you don’t live in the vicinity of a Ladurée, or prefer to shop online, here is a good alternative. These macarons are freshly baked daily for each order and contain all-natural ingredients. The rose-flavored macarons are made with edible rose petals in the shells and are filled with strawberry marmalade. If you prefer a different flavor or a variety of flavors, you can email the bakery along with your order, and they’re happy to oblige. To buy: LeilaLove Macarons — Rose Champagne Strawberry Macarons , $34.

Screenshot from Revolve Illesteva Sunglasses Launched in 2009, the Euro-made Illesteva has risen up the fashion ranks quickly to be one of the most sought-after luxury eyewear brands, with a devoted customer base that includes celebrities and street-style stars. These blue-mirrored round sunglasses that add a cool flair to any outfit are bound to become a go-to item in your partner's closet. To buy: Illesteva Leonard in Tortoise , $177.

Courtesy of Nadaam Nadaam Cashmere Scarf Cashmere’s mass-market popularity with the rise of fast-fashion in recent years has made it difficult to separate the good kind from the bad, and its price (or softness) is not always an indicator of quality. Nadaam is one of the few brands that use Grade A cashmere, high ply yarn and work with quality Italian mills. The brand only uses certified ethically sourced material and its direct-to-consumer practice keeps the prices in middle range. This ribbed scarf in gray melange, made of pure cashmere sourced from Mongolia, is sure to keep your partner warm and cozy for years to come, with no extra bulk. To buy: Nadaam — Anchorage Cashmere Scarf , $155.

Courtesy of Ringly Ringly Activity Tracker & Smart Ring Here is a wearable smart device that is more stylish, discreet and practical than any bulky smart watch. Ringly smart rings are water-resistant, last for 2-3 days on a single charge, and track steps and calories. The ring also updates the user on incoming alerts, which are customizable via its accompanying mobile app. It is also smart enough to alert you if you left your phone behind. To buy: Ringly — Aries Activity Tracker & Smart Ring , $195.