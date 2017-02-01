PoliticsAnthony Scaramucci Is No Longer Expected to Get the Trump Administration Role
Opening Day Of The World Economic Forum (WEF) 2017
Foreign PolicyTrump Tells Mexico to Deal with ‘Bad Hombres Down There’ or U.S. Military Might
Rex Tillerson Sworn In as 69th U.S. Secretary of State
IranThe White House Says It Just Put Iran ‘On Notice’
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily News Briefing
PoliticsFirst Lady Melania Trump Announces Her Chief of Staff
Parade Celebrates Presidential Inauguration Of Donald Trump
gettyimages-671711899
Photograph by Gary John Norman via Getty Images
Commentary
Entrepreneur

How Choosing the Harder Path to Success Made My Startup Better

Andres Rodriguez
4:00 AM UTC

The Entrepreneur Insiders network is an online community where the most thoughtful and influential people in America’s startup scene contribute answers to timely questions about entrepreneurship and careers. Today’s answer to the question, “What’s one of the best business decisions you’ve ever made?” is written by Andres Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO of Nasuni.

A thousand small decisions go into building a successful business, but when I think back to launching my latest company, Nasuni, one choice in particular stands out: focusing on customer pain.

Nasuni is in the data storage market, and back in 2008, the heart and soul of this industry—the enterprise datacenter—was struggling on multiple levels. Storage hardware was running out of capacity, performance was lagging, the cost of protecting that data was skyrocketing, and security was a growing concern. The traditional storage behemoths, like EMC and Netapp (ntap), were developing increasingly targeted solutions to address each of these challenges, and the startup world adopted the same approach. And so, dozens of companies were funded to improve datacenter performance alone.

As an industry veteran who had just sold a storage startup, Archivas, to Hitachi Data Systems, it would have been easy for me to get funding for another targeted product. But instead of launching something that would have been immediately appealing to the venture world, my partners and I first decided to look at the situation from the perspective of our potential customers, analyzing their struggles on a deeper level.

See also: How I Stopped Acting Like a Corporate Robot

By analyzing customer struggles at a deeper level, we realized the existing vendors and hot new startups weren't solving the problem. They were contributing to it. Hyper-targeted solutions, expensive hardware boxes, and complex software schema: Together, these solutions created a level of complexity and cost that was impossible to manage. Even if businesses found something manageable, hardware vendors would push upgrades and new boxes on a rolling cycle to maintain their hefty margins.

These companies needed fewer solutions, not more of them. They needed simplicity. So we started to explore whether we could address multiple problems with one system. The struggles around data storage, protection, performance, and access were all file problems. Enterprises needed a more efficient way to deal with the files clogging up their datacenters, and it needed to be a single, comprehensive, easy-to-manage solution.

Simple, right? Not exactly. Our initial decision, and the findings it produced, demanded years of development and at least one giant gamble. We had to redesign a mainstay of the enterprise datacenter—the file system—so that it could reside and operate within the cloud, which at the time was not a widely accepted storage medium. The payoff for diving into the fray with a targeted solution and the contacts we had developed in the industry would have been quick, but it wouldn't have led to a truly successful company.

As a business leaders, there are always going to be decisions that you'd like to have back, but Nasuni wouldn’t exist in its current form had we not chosen to focus on customer pain. We chose the harder path, but eight years later, we can also say for certain that it was the right one.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE