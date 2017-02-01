NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Nintendo of America, A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the groundbreaking new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017. Launching in March 3, 2017, Nintendo Switch combines the power of a home console with the mobility of a handheld. It's a new era in gaming that delivers entirely new ways to play wherever and whenever people want. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America)

Nintendo will have a Super Bowl commercial for the first time ever.

The ad for the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game console will be broadcast during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, the company said on Wednesday. The ad , available online starting on Wednesday, also includes a mention of Nintendo's upcoming video game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The 30-second ad shows a man waking up and immediately playing the game using the Nintendo Switch's portable controller and without interruption as he walks into the living room. Eventually, he plugs the portable component into the Nintendo Switch's dock, allowing him to play using his television screen.

Nintendo Switch will succeed the Wii U, a home console that Nintendo introduced in 2012. The Switch is designed to be used both on the go with a portable tablet—to appeal to the growing number of mobile gamers—and at home on televisions.

Nintendo is making a big bet on the new console.

Over the last several years, the company's market share has plummeted as customers increasingly shift to competing consoles like Microsoft's ( msft ) Xbox One and Sony's ( sne ) PlayStation 4. And as more people turn to mobile devices to play games, the Wii U, which is tethered to televisions, has become an afterthought. Nintendo hopes the Switch can better match Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One on visual quality while simultaneously attracting mobile players.

The Switch will go on sale in the U.S. on March 3 for $300 . The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and another game, 1-2-Switch , will be among the games released at the same time.

In addition to the 30-second Super Bowl ad , Nintendo released a 90-second extended version featuring more games.